Scania to deliver over 100 electric trucks to Copenhagen municipal waste company ARC

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania will supply at least 78 fully electric L-series trucks, with an additional 23 trucks as optional, to Amager ressourcecenter (ARC) for urban waste handling in the Copenhagen region. The first two trucks were already delivered in December 2021.

The fleet of electric trucks, producing zero tailpipe emissions, will contribute to improved air quality and reduced noise for residents of the Danish capital region. The low-entry L-series cabs, most also featuring the Scania City Door, will improve the working conditions for drivers and crews with their ergonomics and driver comfort, optimised for urban transport operations that include frequent stops.

The order includes at least 72 refuse collector trucks (with an additional 19 as optional), six box-body trucks (with an additional four as optional), as well as one hooklift truck (with a second as optional), and includes repair and maintenance contracts for 8-10 years.

"It was important for us, that the trucks have a high level of safety and new innovative safety solutions. Scania also offered comprehensive training and education including standby service in combination with a strong service network which ensures high uptime," says Jacob Hartvig Simonsen, Managing Director, ARC

"One of the reasons for choosing Scania was the "bus door" on the passenger side. It is designed as a glass revolving door with one large unbroken glass area at full height which opens inwards, and allows quick entry and exit and gives the driver a good overview," says Per Fischer,Contract responsible, ARC.

Decarbonising waste management and recycling is an important part of Copenhagen's ambitious goal to become the world's first carbon-neutral capital city by 2025. ARC's iconic Amager Bakke waste energy plant, with its rooftop ski slope and recreation area, is a symbol of the city's sustainable ambitions and ARC aims for it to become the world's first carbon-neutral waste energy plant.

"Scania's collaboration with ARC is a great example of how we work together with prospective customers to analyse their operations and identify the vehicle specifications and operational adaptations required for them to make the shift to electric. A good product is not enough. It is crucial to work closely together with the customer, just like the team in Denmark has done in a fantastic way, in order to understand and solve the new challenges that electrification brings," says Fredrik Allard, head of E-mobility, Scania. "By providing consulting that looks at the whole operation, we make sure our offer fits the customer's needs."

The first two fully electric L-series trucks were delivered in December 2021, and the rest of the fleet will be delivered throughout 2022 and into the first half of 2023.

