Making Science Completes Acquisition of 70% of United Communications Partners, the owner of Tre-Kronor Media in Sweden and Denmark

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Communications Partners Inc. ("UCP") (OTC Markets: UCPA) and Making Science Group S.A. ("Making Science") (Madrid: MAKS) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news release dated February 10, 2022, Making Science has completed the acquisition of 1,129,366,661 shares of UCP's outstanding common stock, representing a 69.805% interest in UCP. The acquisition was completed pursuant to the previously announced share purchase agreement entered into between Making Science and Niclas Fröberg, a director and the Chairman of UCP, Lars Bönnelyche, a director of UCP, and Anna-Karin Darlin, the Chief Financial Officer of UCP. Each of the current directors on the board of UCP, namely Mr. Fröberg, Mr. Bönnelyche and Mr. Kenneth Rosenthal, continues as a director of UCP, and Ms. Darlin will continue as Chief Financial Officer of UCP. Following completion of the acquisition, three nominees of Making Science have been appointed to the board of directors of Tre Kronor Media.

About Making Science

Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitise their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud, all of them with high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 800 people and has a presence and technological development in 10 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland and USA. The company has been chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. It has also obtained the 71st position in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 ranking, prepared by the Financial Times, positioning itself as the first fastest-growing European company in the marketing and sales sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in our community with a commitment that will have a major impact in the future.

About Tre Kronor Media

Tre Kronor Media is Sweden's first performance-based marketing agency founded 2007. The founders were Niclas Fröberg, Lars Bönnelyche, Carl Johan Grandinson and Jacob De Geer. Tre Kronor Media is today a full-service Media Agency with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen. Its partners in Norway and Finland have offices in Oslo and Helsinki. The last ten years Tre Kronor Media has been awarded as the Best Media Agency in Sweden eight times. Tre Kronor Media employs more than 50 people and have a turnover of 80 million euro.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the future financial and operational performance, financial performance, business objectives and strategies of UCP, Making Science and Tre Kronor Media. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the results or performance implied by these forward-looking statements will be achieved or realized. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying on these forward-looking statements. No duty to update these forward-looking statements is assumed by UCP or Making Science.

