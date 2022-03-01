The HealthTree Foundation Launches Fitness App, HealthTree Moves

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced the launch of its new fitness app, HealthTree Moves. The app enables users to join fitness challenges, keep track of their daily activity and overall fitness goals and engage with a supportive community of their peers for accountability and camaraderie. The app is HealthTree's ninth software tool created for patients and marks another milestone in founder Jenny Ahlstrom's vision to redefine patient involvement and empowerment.

In past years HealthTree used a third-party app to offer patients fitness challenges at various points throughout the year, but it wasn't affordable or sustainable to use year-round. After hearing from patients that they wanted a permanent fitness program, HealthTree did what it does best: created its own.

"Fitness is critical for myeloma patients who may not qualify for a given treatment based on their fitness status," said Jenny Ahlstrom, Founder & CEO of the HealthTree Foundation. "It behooves patients to stay as fit as possible so that they have the maximum number of options available to them. We've built the app to be inclusive for all, regardless of age or fitness level. At the end of the day HealthTree Moves is another way that HealthTree is building an engaged, supportive community."

On March 1, 2022 HealthTree will kick off its HealthTree Moves for Myeloma 30-day Fitness Challenge for Myeloma Awareness Month. While designed with patients in mind, HealthTree Moves will be available for free to anyone via the Apple App Store or Google Play. The app allows users to join a specified challenge and track their heart rate, steps, time active, and distance traveled.

One patient user commented, "Carry on everyone. Cancer does not define us. We are an amazing group of fighters."

HealthTree resources are free to patients. For more information, visit www.healthtree.org.

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Myeloma patients can access the foundation's resources for free. These include the HealthTree Cure Hub (previously called HealthTree), an online community tool that helps patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. Other HealthTree tools include a learning management platform called HealthTree University, a HealthTree Coach mentoring program, patient Community Forums, and a Twin Machine feature that allows patients to find, connect and chat with others whose diseases have similar or identical genetic characteristics. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation and the Myeloma Crowd which provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma.

