The Flame Handover Ceremony of 2021 FISU WUG Hosted

CHENGDU, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 25th, the flame handover ceremony of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games took place at the Jinsha Site Museum in Chengdu. In January this year, the flame of the 2021 FISU WUG was lit in Turin, Italy, the host of the first Summer Universiade. Today, FISU Vice President Shen Zhen officially passed the flame, which will light up passion and hope, to the city of Chengdu.



At the ceremony, after the flame lantern of the Games was formally unveiled, Zhu Zhangyi, Director of the Jinsha Site Museum, handed the lantern to ten representatives of Chengdu citizens and university students, and together they passed the lantern to the main stage, according to the Executive Committee of 2021 FISU WUG. Thereafter, the flame escorts took the flame from the Turin lantern, and ignited the lantern of the Games.



The arrival of the flame in Chengdu, China, also signifies that the official start of the final stage of preparation for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. Being the third WUG hosted in the Chinese Mainland, after the 2001 and 2011 editions respectively in Beijing and Shenzhen, the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games is scheduled to take place between June 26 and July 7 this year.

View original content:

SOURCE Executive Committee of 2021 FISU WUG