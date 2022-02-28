Patent Issued for Multiomic Approach to Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnosis

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc. announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the company and its partners, the SUNY Research Foundation and Penn State Research Foundation, U.S Patent No. 11,242,563 (Analysis of Autism Spectrum Disorder). The patent covers the scientific foundation for the development of a saliva-based, multiomic autism diagnostic aid, that can differentiate individuals with autism from individuals with typical development or developmental delays by measuring microRNA (miRNA) and microbiome levels in saliva. Quadrant Biosciences, a Life Science company based in Syracuse, New York, leverages next generation sequencing and AI to develop RNA-based molecular diagnostics for a range of medical conditions.

"The issuing of an official US patent for our work on development of a saliva-based diagnostic aid for autism is a clear acknowledgement of the novelty and utility of the approach that we developed," said Frank Middleton, PhD, Professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University and one of the principal investigators behind the patented research. "Our focus on deploying a multiomic approach that combines regulatory RNA features from the human host as well as the oral microbiome has yielded considerable insight into autism spectrum disorder."

Dr. Steve Hicks, MD, PhD from Penn State College of Medicine, the other key inventor on the patent, explained its potential clinical significance. "We hope this molecular tool will enhance the ability of clinicians to distinguish children on the autism spectrum from peers with non-autistic developmental delay, enabling earlier diagnoses and earlier initiation of behavioral therapy. Moreover," he continued, "this milestone validates the inherent innovation in Quadrant Biosciences' research and advances our collective goal of improving medical care for children with autism spectrum disorder."

"We are delighted that the USPTO has granted our patent for this groundbreaking work," said Rich Uhlig, Founder and CEO of Quadrant Biosciences. "This supports our years of rigorous R&D efforts to illuminate the epigenetic factors associated with autism, and develop novel diagnostic biomarkers to address the urgent need to shorten the protracted autism diagnostic odyssey for parents and caregivers."

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About the SUNY Research Foundation

The SUNY Research Foundation (RF) is the largest comprehensive university-connected research foundation in the country. It provides essential administrative services that enable State University of New York (SUNY) faculty to focus their efforts on educating students and performing life-changing research across a wide range of disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Clean Energy, Biotechnology, Longevity, Substance Addiction, Nextgen Quantum Computing, Environmental Health, and Resiliency. The RF works with the academic and business leadership of SUNY campuses to facilitate research and discovery by administering sponsored projects and delivering intellectual property and technology transfer services that fuel innovation and move ideas and inventions to the marketplace. The RF is a private non-profit education corporation that is tax-exempt under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(c) (3). To learn more about the RF, visit www.rfsuny.org.

About the Penn State Research Foundation

The Penn State Research Foundation traces its origins to 1934, when the Penn State Research Corporation was formed "for the purpose of fostering and advancing scientific research "which included the creating, purchasing, holding, and licensing of rights for inventions, designs, and other intellectual property. Today, Penn State consistently ranks among the nation's top 25 public research universities, with annual research expenditures regularly hovering around $1 billion. The Penn State Research Foundation continues to support the Penn State research enterprise and -- consistent with the land-grant mission -- enhances the impact of Penn State research to drive economic development across the Commonwealth and beyond.

