Marvin Olasky Joins Discovery Institute as New Senior Fellow

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran journalist, professor, and distinguished author Marvin Olasky will join Discovery Institute and the Institute's Center for Science & Culture as a Senior Fellow on March 1st.

Olasky served as the editor in chief of World magazine from 1994 to 2022 and as dean of the World Journalism Institute that he helped to found during his time at World. Over his career, he also has served in various academic positions at the University of Texas at Austin, the King's College in New York City, and Patrick Henry College in Virginia.

Olasky has written more than 25 books, including The Tragedy of American Compassion and Reforming Journalism. Thanks to his work on The Tragedy of American Compassion, George W. Bush called him "compassionate conservatism's leading thinker."

"Marvin Olasky has been one of America's most influential writers and thinkers exploring the intersections of faith, culture, and public policy," said Discovery Institute President Steve Buri. "We are delighted and honored that he is joining Discovery as a Senior Fellow."

One of Olasky's first projects at Discovery will be launching Olasky Books, a free monthly email newsletter that will review new and recent books. He also will be working on book projects related to the relationship between science and culture.

"I've long admired Discovery's courageous work on Intelligent Design," said Olasky. "Entering my 70s I still like reading and recommending good books, but I'm less interested in writing about politics and more enthralled with exploring our Goldilocks universe and how it came to be."

Discovery Institute is a non-profit educational and research organization whose mission is to advance a culture of purpose, creativity, and innovation. It sponsors programs in areas such as economics, education, science and technology, bioethics, and artificial intelligence. Its Center for Science and Culture seeks to advance the understanding that human beings and nature are the result of intelligent design rather than a blind and undirected process.

View original content:

SOURCE Discovery Institute