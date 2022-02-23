InventHelp Inventor Develops New Replacement Head for Electric Toothbrushes (FED-2336)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to clean the deep pockets between my crooked teeth," said an inventor, from North Bend, Wash., "so I invented the P M BRUSH. My design aids in cleaning teeth and it could help to improve gum health, especially for those who cannot afford to have their teeth straightened."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective replacement brush head for electric toothbrushes. In doing so, it enables the user to remove plaque from hard-to-reach areas. As a result, it reduces the incidence of gum disease and dental decay and it could improve oral hygiene and health. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

