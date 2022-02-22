BALLY'S PROVIDES UPDATE ON LONG-TERM ESG STRATEGY

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced a number of notable accomplishments regarding the Company's long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Among them is the establishment by the Board of Directors of an official committee that will oversee further development of Bally's ESG initiatives (the "ESG Committee"). Robeson Reeves, President Interactive, will chair the ESG Committee, which will also include Soo Kim, Chairman of the Board, Lee Fenton, Bally's CEO, and Wanda Y. Wilson, an independent director of Bally's since 2019. The ESG Committee will be responsible for continuing to formulate ESG strategies and goals, identify and evaluate ESG risks and impacts, and oversee ESG practices at Bally's.

In addition, Bally's recently completed a Company-wide sustainability audit, which will help shape its long-term ESG strategy. As part of that strategy, Bally's is preparing this quarter to publish its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for fiscal year 2021, detailing the Company's ongoing focus on environmental excellence, strong governance and safe operations. Beginning next quarter, Bally's will begin reporting under the UN Social Development Goals framework.

Robeson Reeves, President Interactive and Chair of the ESG Committee, said, "Bally's is committed to expanding its role as a responsible leader in the gaming industry, serving as an integral partner in the communities in which we operate, and providing transparency to our investors and other stakeholders on ESG topics. Our recent accomplishments represent the first, important steps towards achieving this goal, and I look forward to providing updates as additional progress is made."

In addition to the above-noted accomplishments, Bally's has also enhanced its responsible gaming platform, attaining the highest rating under GamCare's Safer Gambling Standard, and launching the "Game in Good Hands" customer promise of a trustworthy, rewarding and responsible brand portfolio. Bally's also committed, as part of its ongoing support for local and national non-profit organizations, to increase funding of the Bally's Foundation, which donated more than $3 million in 2021 to programs aimed at curing mental health disease.

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

