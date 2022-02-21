Hungry Wolves Announces Free-to-Mint NFT for the Masses

Popular, Sold-Out NFT Collection Opens Market for those New to Blockchain, Free "Runtz" Gamified NFTs with No Collection Cap

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Wolves, the gamified generative NFT collection created by software veteran Adam Hollander, announced today Runtz, a new free-to-mint NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain. Runtz brings NFTs to the masses, particularly those who are new to non-fungible tokens or who may have limited financial resources to join established NFT projects.

Runtz are dynamic NFTs with traits that will evolve over time increasing their rarity and collectability; hundreds of randomized attributes creating millions of combinations. Runtz holders can join "Wolfpacks" alongside Hungry Wolves, partake in game mechanics, community features, and more. Besides Ethereum transaction fees, Runtz are completely free to mint.

In addition, the company has introduced Runtz as an Infinity Mint, which enables users to mint as many as they would like without a collection cap. Minting is designed to continue forever, keeping Runtz open indefinitely; though the trait pool will evolve over time.

"NFTs are for everyone, but rising prices have made it challenging for newcomers and the masses to participate in established projects," said Hungry Wolves founder Adam Hollander, a software veteran whose previous gamification company was acquired by Microsoft. "Runtz is a game changer not just for our Hungry Wolves project but for the NFT community more broadly. Our goal is to make quality NFTs with actual utility far more accessible to the average person."

Runtz are available to mint now, completely free (other than Ethereum transaction fees) at https://runtz.hungrywolves.com.

About Hungry Wolves

Hungry Wolves is a gamified generative collection of 6,000 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Join Wolfpacks with friends, hunt Scrumptious Sheep and eat them to earn rewards for yourself and your packmates. Learn more at https://hungrywolves.com.

