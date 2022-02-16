Sulake's Habbo Chooses Immutable X to Boost NFT Experience for Thousands of Game Users Worldwide

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social entertainment company, Sulake , has chosen Immutable X , Ethereum's leading Layer 2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFT), to boost the full NFT experience for its 500,000+ monthly active Habbo users worldwide. Immutable X will enable Habbo to fully realize its Web3 vision and its global community members to achieve a deeper social connection at scale with gas-free NFT trading and minting, while assuring 100% carbon neutrality.

Sulake founded Habbo in 2000 in a bid to provide easy accessibility for game players to create, self-express, connect and have fun virtually in a safe manner. Habbo's renowned success has stood the test of time with its complex building system, extensive library of content (furniture and items), world-class moderation system and highly engaged community of players across 150 countries. To ensure Habbo continues to build this virtual haven for existing and future members, Muumiopappa (also known as Mika Timonen), Habbo NFT's game lead designer, has paved the way for Habbo NFT with its debut in 2021, allowing the well-loved game and its supporters to leap further toward a Web3 future.

Habbo NFT focuses on combining its fun game experience with cutting-edge blockchain technology solutions, like Immutable X, to make Habbo fully Web3 compatible. Last year in September, Habbo dropped more than 10,000 randomly generated avatar NFTs that sold out within 26 hours. More than a month later, they extended the celebration with an additional 1,000 Habbo Avatars given for free to members of its wider community. Users are able to show off or trade their newly collected avatars on NFT marketplace, OpenSea . They are also able to use the avatars in-game, as well as NFT furni owners of the avatars are airdropped.

Building on the momentum of this success, Habbo is evolving their early integration with Immutable X into a formal partnership as they build out their NFT roadmap.The Layer 2 protocol was built in partnership between Immutable's deep NFTs and gaming knowledge and StarkWare's pioneering zk-rollup technology. Ultimately, the integration will allow Habbo and its millions of users to access unparalleled security, massive scalability of 9,000 TPS, and gas-free trading and minting.

"Immutable X is a great solution for our community members because not only is it user-friendly and well-equipped with the TokenTrove integration, but as a Layer 2 solution, Immutable allows our users to trade NFTs without having to pay exorbitant transaction fees," says Muumiopappa, Habbo NFT's Game Lead Designer.

In addition, Immutable X has committed to offset any carbon footprint with certified climate conscious partners, Trace and Cool Effect, making every Habbo NFT 100% carbon neutral. This closely aligns with Habbo's carbon neutral framework and Sulake's long-term practice in taking full accountability for emissions on behalf of themselves and its game users.

"Habbo has really been at the core of individuals self-actualizing in digital worlds since its founding. There's no company that has a better heritage claim to the metaverse," says Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder at Immutable. "The sheer scale of Habbo means a completely scalable and carbon-neutral solution was crucial to this partnership. Habbo has been empowering digital ownership since 2000. We are thrilled to help them continue their two-decade commitment to player empowerment as they transition to their Web3 grand-plan, with Immutable's highly secure, carbon-neutral scaling platform."

About Habbo and Sulake

Sulake is a social entertainment company focused on providing a safe and fun online service for self-expression through its games, Habbo and Hotel Hideaway. Sulake was founded in 2000 by a small team of passionate people and now after 21 years, Habbo is still one of the largest virtual communities in the world, reaching players all over the world each month. With paying customers in over 150 countries and approximately 500 thousand active users a month, Habbo continues to be a hugely popular and globally recognised brand.

Sulake's mission is to enable its users to meet new people, make friends and give them a place to create and share their user-generated content in fun virtual surroundings. Sulake is a leader in ensuring online safety for children and was acquired in 2020 by Dutch digital entertainment and media platform Azerion. www.sulake.com

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

