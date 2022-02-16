SAUDI TOURISM AUTHORITY PARTNERS WITH DISCOVER THE WORLD FOR JAPAN COMMERICAL OFFICE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has opened a commercial office in Japan as part of its strategy to engage the tourism trade in key source markets and raise awareness of Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, as travelers around the world dream of exploring exotic destinations once more.

The destination reopened to vaccinated international visitors at the beginning of August.

STA now has representative offices in eleven markets serving 21 countries, with an eventual goal of having 15 offices around the world to expand the reach of the Authority's activities.

"STA is focused on enhancing its ability to deliver a truly global scale offering by investing resources today in the network that will drive our business for the future," said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority. "We are building an integrated global team of professionals to showcase Saudi's diverse offering of cultural adventures, world class heritage sites and authentic Arabian hospitality."

The Japan office will be responsible for trade and consumer marketing activities, expanding the reach and relevance of Saudi's tourism offerings and working with tour operators, travel agents and other industry stakeholders to build awareness and drive conversion in line with STA's strategy and mission.

The Japan representative office is being set up with the support of Discover the World.

"We have already begun outreach into the Japanese tourism trade ecosystem and the response has been very positive," said Shigehiko Okuda, country manager for STA in Japan. "We are actively seeking opportunities to co-invest with partners who are keen to add Saudi as an exciting new destination in their portfolio. Discover the World is honored to represent the Saudi Tourism Authority as its representative office."

"Saudi has a wealth of iconic sites for travelers to experience when borders reopen and we are ready to welcome visitors from around the world," added Hamidaddin. "By investing now in brand awareness and in our network of international offices, we are seeking to expand the global reach and relevance of these sites and integrating new ways of thinking and delivering on our mandate."

"Tourism businesses need to be more agile than ever to respond to sudden changes in the environment. Agility depends on a constant supply of up-to-date information, and our goal is to get that information to our partners almost as soon as we get it ourselves," continued Hamidaddin. "We are working at a pace to help our partners introduce the authentic home of Arabia to more people than ever before."

