LambdaTest announces partnership with Codemagic for accelerating Mobile App Testing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading cross browser testing platform, announced a collaboration with Codemagic (by Nevercode), a popular CI/CD platform for mobile apps. This integration will help application developers to release a stable and secure mobile app in the market at an expedited pace.

Codemagic is a CI/CD tool for mobile apps that also supports testing. With Codemagic one can automate the entire build, test and release pipeline of Flutter, React Native, Ionic, Cordova, Native Android, and iOS apps. With LambdaTest and Codemagic integration, users can perform mobile app testing on LambdaTest real device cloud as a part of their Codemagic workflow. To test apps, users will need a cURL request to submit apps on LambdaTest testing environments (Real-Time and App Automation) through Codemagic. For configuring the tests, users will require a LambdaTest username and access key that is located in the Profile section of the LambdaTest account.

"Since our inception, we have consistently worked towards ensuring that LambdaTest platform remains a part of the integrated testing ecosystem. Developers and testers use multiple tools to do their jobs, and it's important that these tools talk with each other. This new integration, which is now part of the 120+ integrations of LambdaTest, will enable unified and smooth mobile app development among testing and development teams. We will continuously look to increase our integrations in the times to come to ensure ease of work for our end-users," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

"We're excited to collaborate with LambdaTest," said Liina Laul, Analytical Marketer at Codemagic. "Integration with LambdaTest will speed up the mobile development lifecycle for users, allowing them to build, deploy, and ship quality apps more quickly and efficiently."

LambdaTest offers manual and automated app testing across a wide range of 3000+ real Android and iOS devices. Users can test app builds continuously on its cloud platform for fast and comprehensive feedback. Users can reduce lead time by multiple folds with parallel test execution and can even debug on the go.

