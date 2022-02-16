InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Skillet for Cooking, Steaming & Grilling (SDB-1192)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more versatile skillet that can be used for cooking, grilling and steaming foods," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the MULTI USE SKILLET. My design will offer users greater variety in the kitchen."

The invention provides an improved skillet for cooking a variety of foods. In doing so, it enables the user to cook, grill and steam foods. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of using separate pots, pans, grills and microwaves while saving time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

