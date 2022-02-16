Institute for Supply Management Partners with Resilinc to Deliver Supply Chain Risk Management Resources

Supply management professionals around the world benefit from risk mitigation resources

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), the first and largest not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide and Resilinc, the world's leading supply chain risk monitoring and mapping solution have partnered to provide ISM members with supply chain risk management (SCRM) resources including quarterly webinars and exclusive educational content on how to reduce supply chain risk.

"ISM has a strong partnership with Resilinc, which helps educate our members on managing increasingly risk-prone global supply chains," said Derry. "Resilinc's solutions align well with our mission, and their expertise in helping supply management professionals see deeper into their supply chains to more effectively reduce risk is a valuable benefit to our members, especially in challenging times like these."

The Quarterly State of Risk webinars - offered exclusively for ISM members - feature ISM CEO, Thomas W. Derry and Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil, as they engage in a discussion of risk and resilience within the supply chain. The webinars offer data-backed insights on supply chain risk as well as commentary on current events impacting the supply chain including: the pandemic, geopolitics, climate change, supply challenges, and labor shortages, among others.

ISM members also have access to a weekly EventWatch e-newsletter that breaks down all of the potential supply chain disruptions for the week across 45 categories including Factory Fires, Business Sales, Factory Disruptions, Labor Violations, and Supply Shortages. The offering leverages Resilinc's EventWatchAI, a 24/7 global event monitoring service that contextualizes and analyzes more than 1.7 billion news feeds about potential and existing supply chain disruptions from approximately 4.7 million sources in 108 languages, including daily news, government regulatory reports, and social media.

Educational materials and insights concerning all areas of SCRM including supply chain risk monitoring, supply chain mapping, and supplier risk scoring are also offered exclusively for ISM members.

"Supply chain disruptions were up 88% last year. No supply chain is risk free, especially in today's climate of supply and labor shortages, pandemic-related lockdowns, and extreme weather events," said Vakil. "We're pleased to partner with ISM to offer its members exclusive access to our data as well as insights into how to monitor for and offset supply chain risk."

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the world's leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution. Over 100 of the world's leading organizations including IBM, General Motors, Amgen, and Western Digital rely on Resilinc's AI-powered monitoring service to have visibility into potential supply chain disruption. Resilinc maps the supply chain multiple tiers deep, down to part, supplier and site levels, and exposes bottlenecks deep in sub-tier suppliers. Companies partner with Resilinc to protect revenue despite supply chain disruptions worldwide. For more information, visit us at https://www.resilinc.com.

