D2L and Class Join Forces to Provide Comprehensive Digital Learning Built on the Zoom Platform New Integration Delivers Synchronous and Asynchronous Learning Across Platforms

KITCHENER, ON and WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global learning technology company D2L , and Class Technologies Inc. (Class) a company built on the Zoom platform, which adds features and functionality to expand teachers' workflow, have announced their partnership to provide an integrated online learning experience for students, educators and workers around the world.

D2L will harness the combined power of Zoom and Class within D2L Brightspace, its award-winning learning innovation platform, to deliver a solution for blended and hybrid learning. The partnership helps to bring the best of in-person learning online, seamlessly supporting synchronous and asynchronous learning with instructional tools that can help educators connect with their learners and:

automate attendance

measure student engagement

inspire learning through quizzes and polls

and more

Trusted by millions of users through schools, academic institutions, professional associations, and corporations around the world, Brightspace is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible.

"Our ecosystem of over 1,800 technology integrations offer customers the choice, flexibility and tools they need to deliver engaging learning experiences," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "I am delighted to welcome Class as a new partner, to extend our existing Zoom partnership – and to support new ways of engaging in synchronous learning. Educators and learners around the world will benefit from the work we do to make it easier to learn."

Class is built on the Zoom Meetings platform and offers K-12, higher education institutions, and corporate learning and development the ability to facilitate instruction and improve engagement in the virtual classroom.

"Now more than ever, blended learning is the most effective modality for online and virtual learning," said Michael Chasen, founder and CEO of Class. "D2L Brightspace's ability to manage and deliver content such as lectures, videos, assignments and assessments 'on-demand', in conjunction with Class' engaging real time virtual sessions, allows learners to receive the best learning experience."

"We are excited to see our partners delivering not only closer interoperability between the three platforms, but also a seamless buying experience for our joint clients," said Christy Flis, Head of Global Education at Zoom.

Emilio Daniel Gómez of MyMottion, who represents Class, D2L, and Zoom in Mexico added, "With this commitment to an integrated 'go to market' approach and closer interoperability between the products, MyMottion can now provide our clients a world class solution for synchronous and asynchronous learning."

The solution will be available from D2L in the US, Canada, UK, APAC and internationally through selected resellers in the first quarter of 2022.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class is built on the Zoom platform and adds teaching and learning tools to teachers' workflow to make the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps teachers take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a student, and more. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

