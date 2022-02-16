CA South Completes Allston Office Condos, Now Available For Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CA South announced the completion of their new 79,662 square-foot Class A office park, Allston, which offers buyers condos for sale at $350 per square foot of space, a bargain in this market when compared to renting. One of the first-of-its-kind offerings in the booming greater Nashville office-landscape, Allston office condos are fully customizable and because they are for sale and not for rent, allow buyers to turn their offices into an asset, providing for long-term financial gain in equity, tax savings, and a 7% yield over renting, according to CBRE estimates.

"This is one of the hottest, fastest appreciating markets in the country and it's exciting to put forward cutting-edge office condos that feature layouts specifically designed for, and customized by, our buyers," said Meg Epstein, CEO and Founder of CA South. "Our city's business sector is rapidly expanding; competitive company owners want to capitalize on every aspect of their business and so we conceived, designed, and built that option. Allston office condos allow businesses to turn their workspace into an asset, rather than a monthly expense, and customize their condo exactly how they want it."

An office is an extension of your brand and immediately communicates a lot about your company to your clients, employees, guests, and investors. Allston office condos provide buyers the ability to curate their own workspace, tailored to their unique business demands, maximized for productivity, and representative of that company's brand and image.

Allston is a 3.21-acre site comprised of two towers, Allston East and Allston West, located at 347 S Royal Oaks Boulevard in the heart of Franklin, Tennessee, a in-demand suburb of Nashville and one of the hottest real estate markets in America. The office layout is flexible; 19 units have been modeled that range from 2,700 – 7,300 square-feet.

In addition to flexible floor plans, Allston's modern design includes some units with terraces of up to 1,200 square feet, as well as ample parking spaces that provide owners and their guests with a surplus of easily accessible parking, including a 150-space below grade parking garage with elevator access direct to the owner's space. Allston overlooks a beautiful 10+ acre wooded back yard.

Nearby amenities to Allston include plentiful retail and restaurants, along with convenient proximity to stores such as Whole Foods, Publix, Costco, Best Buy, Walmart, and Lowes, among others, that provide Allston immediate access to the places future owners visit every day to shop for necessities. In addition, at just twenty minutes outside of Nashville, Allston is directly off of I-65 and in ready proximity to the hot spots of Historic Downtown Franklin and Cool Springs Galleria, connecting the property to the greater Nashville business corridor.

View video of the Allston property here.

About CA South:

CA South is a woman-owned, Inc. 5000 commercial real estate development company based in Nashville, TN, with over $1B of projects. Founded and run by Meg Epstein, age 35, who was recently called a "total boss" by Fox News, is currently the top female real estate developer in the US. CA South is rapidly expanding their footprint, ranging from multifamily condos to office condos to industrial warehousing space, and more. Currently, CA South is pursuing 1.5 million square feet of industrial projects, 5 residential condo projects, and 5 multifamily projects. The majority of CA South developments are located throughout the entire Nashville metro area, stretching from the high-income suburb of Franklin to the rapidly growing suburb of Henersonville, with more in the pipeline. Meg Epstein was named to the 2020 Women of Influence list and dubbed the "Up and Coming Developer of the Year" by the Nashville Business Journal, called a Women of Influence by Globe Street, and included in the 2020 In Charge, Real Estate Development list from the Nashville Post.

For more information visit CA South.

