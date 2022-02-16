Blueland Raises $20 Million for New Category and Retail Expansion to Eliminate More Single-Use Plastic

The fast-growing direct-to-consumer brand that pioneered the refillable cleaning category to eliminate single-use plastic uses the latest funding round to fuel category and channel expansion so that every home has access to sustainable options.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueland ( www.blueland.com ), the brand that reimagined everyday home cleaning products to eliminate single-use plastic packaging with its world leading tablet-based refill system, has just announced a $20 million growth investment. The latest round will accelerate Blueland's direct-to-consumer and retail growth, fueling its continued expansion in the cleaning category and new entrance into personal care with proprietary, high-performance and sustainable alternatives to everyday products in industries dominated by plastic packaging and harsh chemicals.

Launched in 2019, the brand was the first to bring the unprecedented tablet form factor to market across a range of cleaning products that promise no single-use plastic, ever. The company launched 15 products in its first two years of business and develops all of its products in-house, resulting in over 40 patents and patents pending with world-wide protection.

Blueland's revolutionary dry tablet format introduced consumers to an affordable solution that not only eliminates the need for single-use plastic packaging, but drastically reduces shipping emissions and saves considerable storage space in homes and on retail shelves, without sacrificing efficacy. And unlike other refill concepts that have emerged, Blueland does not use any plastic wrappers, plastic pouches or dissolvable plastics films used in all conventional laundry pods and sheets and does not rely on deficient recycling systems. Blueland grew over 400% in its second year of business with an 80% improvement in customer lifetime value driven by assortment and category expansion.

The new round of financing was led by female-founded Prelude Growth Partners, a New York-based growth equity firm focused on consumer brands, and was funded by 95% female investors. To date, the company has raised $35 million from top industry leaders and celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Adrian Grenier, Jennifer Fleiss (Rent the Runway), Nicolas Jammet (Sweetgreen), Nick Green (Thrive Market) and more.

"When we started Blueland, we set out to change both consumer behavior and industry practices around plastic consumption and production," said Sarah Paiji Yoo, co-founder and CEO of Blueland, "We've seen tremendous positive reception as the first and leading brand to use no single-use plastic across all our cleaning products, and we are excited to expand into additional categories and channels and reach more consumers to maximize our impact on the planet. "

As a Certified B Corporation and Climate Neutral Certified, the company is recognized for meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. It has sold over 10 million products, grown its customer base and community to over 1 million members, and will help divert over 1 billion plastic bottles from landfills and oceans.

"Blueland's high-performance products combined with its mission to eliminate single use plastic have resulted in incredible consumer love in the cleaning category. The brand is one of the fastest growing in its space, with exceptional demand and extremely strong loyalty," said Alicia Sontag, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prelude Growth Partners, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Sarah and John as they continue to build Blueland into an iconic powerhouse brand."

With this new round of financing, Blueland will strengthen its investment in innovation and R&D and retail expansion. Plans to expand into new cleaning and personal care category launches are already in place, with new offerings scheduled to debut in 2022.

"At Blueland, we're focused on bold innovation that makes sustainable products for planet and people. No shortcuts, no greenwashing," says Blueland co-founder and COO John Mascari, "Our goal is to make switching to Blueland such an obvious, no-compromises, feel-good choice that in just a few years from now most households in America (and eventually the world) will look back and think, 'Remember when we used to ship all that water and plastic around? That made no sense!'"

About Blueland

Blueland is reimagining conventional cleaning and personal care products to eliminate single-use plastic packaging and provide consumers with better and more sustainable options. With 40 patents and patents pending, our innovative products have helped divert over 1 billion single-use plastic bottles from landfills and oceans. All products are designed in tablet or powder formats, to be mixed with household tap water or used directly — saving consumers money and space while helping to save the planet. The company was featured on the Season 11 premiere of Shark Tank, securing investment by Kevin O'Leary, and has been featured across top-tier media outlets such as The New York Times, Fast Company, TechCrunch, VOGUE, Wall Street Journal, Inc., and more. To learn more about Blueland's mission, visit the website at www.blueland.com or follow on Instagram @blueland.

About Prelude Growth Partners

Prelude Growth Partners is a growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $10 million to $50 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including personal care, beauty, food & beverage, baby, pet, health & wellness and other consumer product, service and technology companies. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit www.preludegrowth.com .

