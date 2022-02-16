Aprimo Named a Leader in DAM for Customer Experience by Independent Research Firm <span class="legendSpanClass">Aprimo achieves top ranking in Current Offering and Strategy categories, with report citing strong AI and workflow capabilities.</span>

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management and work management solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Customer Experience, Q1 2022" report by Forrester Research, Inc.

In both the Current Offering and Strategy categories, Aprimo is the highest rated vendor, scoring 4.8 of 5 and 4.6 of 5 respectively. "Aprimo's product vision, which is underpinned by AI and content atomization and aims to support the full lifecycle of content performance—from creative effort all the way through downstream performance—stands out," the Forrester evaluation states.

Aprimo was evaluated among the 14 most significant DAM providers and one of only four companies in the report to be named a Leader. In the report, Aprimo earned the highest possible score in 21 out of 27 criteria, including Partner Ecosystem, Marketing Support, and Video and Emerging Content Support, and the only vendor to receive top scores in the Enterprise Platform Integration and Work-in-Progress Assets criteria.

"The modern DAM buyer's challenges are changing across customer experience, employee experience, and decisions on the underlying technology that power them both," said Kevin Souers, chief product officer at Aprimo. "We believe our position is strong validation of our commitment to continued product innovation that meets the demand for delivering personalized experiences, balancing new work styles with resourcing pressures, and reaching new economies of scale through automation, faster ecosystem integration, and rapid time to market."

Among the 21 criteria in which Aprimo received the highest scores possible are AI Metadata Extraction, Search, Digital Rights Management, Intelligent Content Generation, Workflow and Approvals, Usability and User Interface, 3D Content, and Content Performance Analytics. The report noted, "Its well-defined market approach targets strong growth verticals like CPG, retail, financial services and life sciences."

"We believe our 5/5 scores from Forrester across so many important criteria demonstrate the value of our DAM, our vision for composable content operations, and our continued growth as we deliver a best-in-class solution that supports the entire content lifecycle," said Erik Huddleston, chief executive officer at Aprimo. "Establishing our omnichannel centric and CMS-agnostic position in this market helps us satisfy customers and elevate their teams with a universal content engine and a single source of truth for their entire business."

The Aprimo DAM was also recognized as a practical solution in today's digital landscape that is experiencing an increasingly distributed workforce. According to the report, "Aprimo also offers superior work-in-progress support which is essential in today's remote, yet collaborative work environment and approach to content creation." One reference customer also said that Aprimo's "customer service and quick implementation approach were heavy factors in selection."

