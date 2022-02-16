AF Group Announces Walter Matthews as Vice President of AF Specialty

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflective of the strong leadership that has positioned the organization as a national specialty insurance solutions provider, AF Group has announced the promotion of Walter Matthews as vice president of AF Specialty.

Walter Matthews, Vice President - AF Specialty (PRNewswire)

"This announcement demonstrates the exceptional talent across our organization, and we're so pleased to welcome Walter to our executive leadership team," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "During his tenure, he has demonstrated valuable insights that have contributed to our success in the fronting and captive space, and we look forward to his ongoing contributions as he leads AF Specialty to even greater success."

Since joining AF Group in 2010, Matthews has held various positions within the Actuarial department, providing oversight of the organization's actuarial services related to reserving, pricing, underwriting strategies, forecasting and reinsurance. Additionally, he led the launch of the company's assumed reinsurance business and has cultivated strong relationships with valued reinsurance and program partners.

Matthews earned bachelor's degrees in Economics and Mathematics from the University of California – San Diego and has earned the Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) designations, is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and obtained an Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) certification.

About AF Specialty

AF Specialty insurance programs provide fronting services and captive solutions to insurance carriers, managing general agents, reinsurance intermediaries and captive managers seeking a fronting facility to place well-managed, turnkey commercial property and casualty programs.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) subsidiaries are premier providers of innovative insurance solutions. To learn more, visit AFGroup.com.

Contact:

Shannon Scholten

(517) 708-5625

shannon.scholten@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AF Group