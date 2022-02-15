Davis asserts that "the facts will prevail - Mr. Scaglia had the right to fire Ms. Haart and that she engaged in 'misappropriation' from Freedom Holding."

UPDATED: February 14, 2022 - Elite World Group Chairman Silvio Scaglia announces retaining attorney Lanny J. Davis as legal advisor to correct the record from false and misleading public accusations Julia Haart has made against him Davis asserts that "the facts will prevail - Mr. Scaglia had the right to fire Ms. Haart and that she engaged in 'misappropriation' from Freedom Holding."

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [UPDATED] – Silvio Scaglia, well-known global tech entrepreneur who was featured on the cover of 200 Forbes Global leaders and is currently President and sole director of Freedom Holding, Inc., and a renowned fashion and talent / modeling company, Elite World Group, announced today that he had retained as his legal advisor Lanny J. Davis, a Washington D.C. lawyer who has an international reputation as a legal-media specialist.

Mr. Davis, a co-founding partner of the Washington D.C. law firm, Davis Goldberg Galper PLLC, a co-owned leading tech and PR firm, Trident DMG PLLC, will be advising Mr. Scaglia on various matters in litigation and in contention with Ms. Haart. Mr. Scaglia recently filed for divorce from Ms. Haart.

On February 10, Mr. Scaglia and Freedom Holding filed a lawsuit in NY State Supreme Court in Manhattan alleging that Ms. Haart had been given notice of termination, citing her poor performance and excessive spending.

As alleged in the complaint, one day after she received the notice of termination letter dated February 7, Ms. Haart – without notice or authorization, and after having agreed not to touch that money – improperly caused $850,000 cash to be transferred by a wire from an account of the parent company of Elite World Group, Freedom Holding Inc., to a company controlled by Haart.

In the February 10 NY State Supreme Court lawsuit, the legal filing alleged that an unauthorized transfer by Ms. Haart's of $850,000 cash was "illegal" and constituted a "misappropriation" of company funds.

Davis noted that those two words together fairly be interpreted to mean "possible criminal conduct that might justify a criminal investigation and action against Ms. Haart."

"I am an attorney who knows that the only thing that matters are facts and the law, which must be determined under our system by the court after due process has occurred," Davis added.

