Sikich to Acquire Cotton & Company; Expanding as a Full-Service Provider for Government Agencies and Contractors

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cotton & Company, a public accounting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia. This move will expand Sikich's presence in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and cement its place as a leader in the local, state and federal government space.

"Over the past 40 years, the Cotton & Company team has established an unmatched level of sophistication in serving federal government agencies and programs and compete at a level very few can," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "Amidst record growth here at Sikich and with our eyes towards continually building for the future, I am excited to pair their talented, industry-leading team with our strategic mix of services to bring second-to-none capabilities and solutions to the government and government contracting spaces."

Founded in 1981, Cotton & Company provides professional services in the areas of financial and information assurance, financial and information systems consulting, contracts and grants, and litigation support. Clientele include cabinet-level civilian and defense agencies, independent federal and legislative branch agencies, as well as state government and commercial entities. More than 200 Cotton & Company employees will join the Sikich team, including 15 partners.

"Sikich operates at the forefront of innovation in the professional services space, driving the digitization of organizations through a myriad of best-fit technologies, such as business intelligence, automation and workplace productivity tools," said Steve Koons, managing partner of Cotton & Company. "We look forward to joining Sikich's vibrant, client-centric culture where technology-enabled solutions will continue to drive value for our people and our clients."

Sikich entered the Washington, D.C., market with the 2019 acquisition of Halt, Buzas & Powell, Ltd. The Cotton & Company acquisition is scheduled to close on March 31.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

