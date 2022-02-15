Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, can be found in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $3.5 million , an increase of approximately 116% from $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and revenues from online ride-hailing platform services.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million , decreased from net loss of $3.7 million in the prior-year period.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 , approximately 10.2 million rides were completed through Senmiao's platform with gross fares paid by riders totaling $32.2 million .

During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform in five cities, expanding its relationship with Gaode Map (AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd.) to Xuzhou and Suzhou, two major cities in Jiangsu Province ; Hezhou, a city in Guangxi Province ; Shenyang , the capital of Liaoning Province ; and Haikou , the capital of Hainan Province .

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We are pleased that our continued top line growth has resulted in an improved bottom line during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Our business is primarily driven by our automobile rental leasing business and online ride-hailing platform services. Since its launch in October 2020, we have helped facilitate over 18.1 million rides in 14 cities as of the end of January 2022. As we continue to launch the platform in new cities and expand our relationships with key partners, we anticipate operating lease revenues from automobile rentals will continue to grow, as will revenue from online ride-hailing platform services, which we expect will accelerate our return to profitability."

Mr. Wen continued, "During the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, we have continued to deepen our strategic relationships with partners such as Meituan and Gaode Map while establishing new cooperations with brands that have a strong local presence in existing and new markets. We believe developing an extensive network of trusted partners will play a critical role in elevating Senmiao's position as a leading online ride-hailing platform provider in China. We look forward to working closely with new and existing partners as we serve an ever-growing population of ride-hailing drivers and riders."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $3.5 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 116% from $1.6 million in the prior-year period and an increase of 24% from $2.9 million in the prior sequential quarter. The increase was largely due to the $1.0 million increase in operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and $0.7 million increase in revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services, which was supported by the launches of our platform in 11 new cities in China as well as the new cooperation model with Meituan during the fiscal third quarter as compared with the prior-year period. This was partially offset by a lack of revenue contributions from the Company's legacy businesses related to automobile sales and facilitation of automobile transactions and financing, which was a result of the Company's shift in business focus to automobile leasing.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased to $2.7 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in cost of automobiles under operating leases and $0.7 million increase in direct expense and technical service fees related to Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform. The increase in these two segments is mainly attributable to the expansion of these two businesses.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.9 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to gross loss of $0.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the growth in Senmiao's operating lease business and the new cooperation model with Meituan.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $3.8 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $2.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was mainly attributable to a $0.6 million increase in salary and employee benefits as Senmiao's employee headcount increased from 241 to 333; a $0.3 million increase in offices rental and charges; and a $0.5 million increase in financial, legal and marketing consulting, which were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in amortization of intangible assets and rendered automobiles that have not been sub-leased as Senmiao leased more automobiles during this quarter than in the prior-year period.

Net Loss

Net loss from Senmiao's continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, improved to $0.1 million, from a net loss of $3.7 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily the result of the increased revenues, costs and the gain in change in fair value of derivative liabilities. During the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, Senmiao had a gain of $3.6 million from change in fair value of derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in Senmiao's historical offerings, from a loss of $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

Earnings (Loss) per Share

Earnings per share for continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $0.00 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 59.2 million, compared to loss per share of approximately $0.07 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 43.8 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2021, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 million, compared to $4.4 million as of March 31, 2021.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including statements concerning the development of Senmiao's automobile transaction, financing, rental and related services and online ride-hailing platform, the Chinese ride-hailing and automobile financial leasing markets, Senmiao's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and performance, and the impact of COVID-19 on Senmiao's business), as well as the assumptions such statements and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

















December 31,

March 31,



2021

2021



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash, and cash equivalents

$ 2,801,711

$ 4,448,075 Accounts receivable, net, current portion



794,389



1,437,195 Inventories



211,054



127,933 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion



356,504



541,605 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



3,797,476



3,905,278 Due from related parties



27,938



39,572 Current assets - discontinued operations



12,334



393,348 Total current assets



8,001,406



10,893,006













Property and equipment, net











Property and equipment, net



6,429,798



3,700,147 Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations



—



5,592 Total property and equipment, net



6,429,798



3,705,739













Other assets

























Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



354,312



499,221 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



578,951



580,367 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



2,096,466



4,778,772 Intangible assets, net



939,193



968,131 Goodwill



—



135,388 Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent



29,275



269,183 Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent



158,163



473,472 Total other assets



4,156,360



7,704,534













Total assets

$ 18,587,564

$ 22,303,279













LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Borrowings from financial institutions

$ 500,363

$ 310,662 Accounts payable



124,052



44,769 Advances from customers



749,345



155,586 Income tax payable



17,947



17,408 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



6,561,161



6,655,592 Due to related parties and affiliates



364,705



352,827 Operating lease liabilities



156,769



209,644 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



366,998



243,726 Financing lease liabilities



4,526,480



5,172,943 Derivative liabilities



3,981,377



1,278,926 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



527,104



2,336,861 Total current liabilities



17,876,301



16,778,944















SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





December 31,

March 31,



2021

2021



(Unaudited)





Other liabilities











Borrowings from financial institutions, noncurrent



27,982



44,962 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



179,778



263,708 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



293,987



341,549 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



1,311,647



2,256,553 Deferred tax liability



46,386



44,993 Total other liabilities



1,859,780



2,951,765













Total liabilities



19,736,081



19,730,709













Commitments and contingencies

























Mezzanine equity (redeemable)











Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000

and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively),

net of issuance costs of $118,344



820,799



—













Stockholders' equity (deficiency)











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,783,794 and

49,780,725 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021,

respectively)



6,178



4,978 Additional paid-in capital



42,430,881



40,755,327 Accumulated deficit



(39,738,151)



(34,064,921) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(778,437)



(838,671) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



1,920,471



5,856,713













Non-controlling interests



(3,889,787)



(3,284,143)













Total equity (deficiency)



(1,969,316)



2,572,570













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity (deficiency)

$ 18,587,564

$ 22,303,279

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)































For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues

$ 3,543,049

$ 1,638,550

$ 8,249,033

$ 4,175,862 Cost of revenues



(2,692,177)



(1,793,815)



(9,339,832)



(3,588,586) Gross profit (loss)



850,872



(155,265)



(1,090,799)



587,276

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



(3,764,222)



(2,401,250)



(10,429,219)



(7,110,884) Provision for doutful accounts, net of

recovery



22,330



187,907



(80,410)



106,835 Impairments of long-lived assets and

goodwill



(7,982)



(41,983)



(178,125)



(122,206) Total operating expenses



(3,749,874)



(2,255,326)



(10,687,754)



(7,126,255)

























Loss from operations



(2,899,002)



(2,410,591)



(11,778,553)



(6,538,979)

























Other income (expense)























Other expense(income), net



170,847



(72,586)



152,893



56,795 Interest expense



(16,475)



(2,158)



(44,123)



(37,698) Interest expense on finance leases



(97,919)



(150,227)



(313,766)



(587,457) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



3,536,859



(1,030,843)



5,185,309



(1,443,784) Issuance costs for issuing series A

convertible preferred stock



(821,892)



—



(821,892)



— Total other income (expense), net



2,771,420



(1,255,814)



4,158,421



(2,012,144)

























Loss before income taxes



(127,582)



(3,666,405)



(7,620,132)



(8,551,123) Income tax expense



(4,539)



(7,487)



(4,550)



(14,464) Net loss from continuing operations



(132,121)



(3,673,892)



(7,624,682)



(8,565,587) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of

applicable income taxes



—



(572)



—



(78,351)

























Net loss



(132,121)



(3,674,464)



(7,624,682)



(8,643,938) Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations



287,580



593,452



1,951,452



1,401,697

























Net income (loss) attributable to the

Company's stockholders

$ 155,459

$ (3,081,012)

$ (5,673,230)

$ (7,242,241) Net loss

$ (132,121)

$ (3,674,464)

$ (7,624,682)

$ (8,643,938)

























Other comprehensive income (loss)























Foreign currency translation adjustment



70,638



(61,953)



48,458



(215,452)

























Comprehensive loss



(61,483)



(3,736,417)



(7,576,224)



(8,859,390)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)































For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(303,768)



(252,130)



(1,984,990)



(1,038,954) Total comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to stockholders

$ 242,285

$ (3,484,287)

$ (5,591,234)

$ (7,820,436) Weighted average number of common stock























Basic and diluted



59,226,547



43,822,321



55,792,713



36,906,608

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted























Continuing operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.07)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.19)

























Earnings (loss) per share -























Discontinued operations

$ —

$ (0.00)

$ —

$ (0.00)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



















For the Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (7,624,682)

$ (8,643,938) Net loss from discontinued operations



—



(78,351) Net loss from continuing operations



(7,624,682)



(8,565,587) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



849,642



175,884 Stock compensation expense



653,000



445,000 Issuance costs for series A convertible preferred stock



821,892



— Amortization of right-of-use assets



3,347,999



3,119,274 Amortization of intangible assets



104,829



59,209 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



80,410



(106,835) Impairments of long-lived assets



178,125



122,206 Gain (loss) on disposal of equipment



—



(420) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(5,185,309)



1,443,784 Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



820,818



227,174 Inventories



(126,351)



226,852 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



396,788



137,701 Finance lease receivables



524,831



113,911 Accounts payable



76,877



174,160 Advances from customers



581,180



52,453 Income tax payable



—



7,847 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(231,230)



2,223,905 Operating lease liabilities



(149,466)



(132,885) Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(124,143)



68,326 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(5,004,790)



(208,041) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



(1,454,382)



(1,578,633) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



(6,459,172)



(1,786,674)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(3,460,067)



(199,896) Purchases of intangible assets



(76,637)



— Cash acquired from XXTX, net of cash paid to XXTX



—



7,975 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(3,536,704)



(191,921) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



(1,398)



(2,258) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,538,102)



(194,179)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in registered direct

offering



5,771,053



— Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in an underwritten public

offering



—



6,098,297 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised



22,015



496,117 Net proceeds from issuance of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants in a

private placement offering



4,369,937



— Borrowings from a financial institution



693,777



508,275 Loan to related parties



(171,738)



— Borrowings from related parties and affiliates



15,546



— Repayments to related parties and affiliates



—



(213,342) Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions



(529,226)



(354,504) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(1,994,077)



(1,771,214) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



8,177,287



4,763,629 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations



—



(167,315) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



8,177,287



4,596,314













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



173,623



83,332













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(1,646,364)



2,698,793 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,448,075



844,027 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



2,801,711



3,542,820













Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



—



— Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period

$ 2,801,711

$ 3,542,820 Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 44,123

$ 35,419 Cash paid for income tax

$ —

$ — Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities











Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 196,671

$ 3,145,506 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 180,973

$ — Acquisition of equipment through prepayment and financing lease receivables offset

$ —

$ 540,968 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock proceeds

$ 7,933,434

$ (241,919) Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon

warrants exercised

$ 45,674

$ 984,803 Acquisition of XXTX with payables

$ —

$ 314,290 Acquisition of XXTX's minority interest with issuance of common stock at fair value

$ 1,972,717

$ —

