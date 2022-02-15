San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) Is Celebrating 25 Years of Service to the San Francisco Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) has been providing affordable health care options to the San Francisco community for 25 years. SFHP's mission is to improve the health outcomes of the diverse San Francisco communities through successful partnerships. SFHP currently serves over 155,000 Medi-Cal members, over 11,000 Healthy Workers HMO members, and serves as the third-party administrator for the nationally recognized Healthy San Francisco program. SFHP's provider network includes over 7,000 health care providers and 7 hospitals in both San Francisco and San Mateo counties, providing access to world class health care for low- and moderate-income San Francisco residents for 25 years.

"SFHP has been able to leverage our community partnerships in order to provide innovative health care programs to the diverse population of San Francisco," said John F. Grgurina, Jr., CEO of San Francisco Health Plan. "The past 25 years has provided us with the opportunity to provide innovative health care options from children to whole families to seniors and persons with disabilities."

SFHP began operations in 1997, enrolling its first Medi-Cal members. We expanded our offerings to the community of San Francisco by launching the Healthy Families program in 1998, the Healthy Workers program in 1999 and the Healthy Kids program in 2002. Partnering with the SF Department of Public Health we provided third-party administration services for the groundbreaking Healthy San Francisco program, launching in 2007.

The Medi-Cal program went through its most transformative period when the Affordable Care Act launched in 2014, affording our community with the biggest expansion in history. With our continued commitment to the care of our community and the health care providers that serve them, we launched our first ever Member Service Center in 2015 and earned a 4 out of 5-star NCQA Accreditation in 2021. After 25 years, SFHP now covers 1 in 6 San Francisco residents with health care options.

"Public health care delivery systems have played a vital role in enhancing access to care and quality health outcomes for our members over the past 25 years," said Fiona Donald, MD, Chief Medical Officer of San Francisco Health Plan. "SFHP has been on the forefront of providing innovative programs: SFHP was an early adopter of telemedicine access for our members and we were the first county in the State to launch the Health Homes Program, a comprehensive care coordination programs that incorporate physical, behavioral and social determinants of health. SFHP has also worked in partnership with the SF Department of Public Health to provide services through Whole Person Care initiative as well and coordinated to provide a rapid response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, which has helped SFHP achieve the highest Medi-Cal Managed Care vaccination rates in the state."

"Our health care provider network has been able to grow over the past 25 years due to their commitment to quality care for our members," said Mr. Grgurina.

"We are excited to continue to partner with our provider network, community agencies, governing board, and our staff in order to deliver pioneering programs over the next 25 years."

