Ping Identity Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Identity Security Solutions to Government Customers

DENVER and RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced a distribution partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to help U.S. Federal Government agencies modernize the nation's cybersecurity defenses with advanced identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) capabilities.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Ping Identity's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry leading identity security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and its GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and OMNIA Partners contract.

Carahsoft's technological expertise and understanding of the government procurement process will help Public Sector organizations consider, select and implement Ping Identity's best-in-class ICAM solutions at the best possible value. The partnership will make it more efficient for Federal customers and channel partners to work jointly through the procurement process.

"Partnering with a top-ranked GSA Schedule Contract holder will enable Ping Identity to grow our government business, making us a more valued resource and trusted advisor to government agencies seeking to modernize their cybersecurity defenses," said Beth Drew, vice president channel sales at Ping Identity. "Carahsoft strengthens our capabilities with a dedicated sales and marketing team and vast network of reseller partners and service providers who proactively promote and deliver critical identity security solutions to government IT organizations."

The 2021 Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity requires bold changes to be made in federal agencies to adopt security best practices, prioritize cloud migration, and make significant investments in Zero Trust security. Ping Identity and Carahsoft can now help agencies modernize and centralize their siloed, legacy ICAM systems, which paves the way for a Zero Trust security strategy, accelerated cloud transformation, secure telework, and seamless interoperability across agencies and enterprises.

"With the addition of Ping Identity to our portfolio, Public Sector agencies now have access to an innovative ICAM solution that meets identity challenges across agencies and citizen initiatives," said Richard Maigue, sales director who leads the Ping Identity team at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with Ping Identity and our resellers to provide simple and secure cloud identity management to our joint government customers."

Ping Identity's software is available through Carahsoft's GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Ping Identity team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or PingIdentity@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Ping Identity Media Relations

Kristin Miller

press@pingidentity.com

720.728.1033

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

View original content:

SOURCE PING IDENTITY CORP.