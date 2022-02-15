LivePerson announces new AI capabilities and integrations to help brands deliver Curiously Human™ digital experiences Powered by insights and intents from nearly 1 billion conversational interactions per month, LivePerson's Conversational Cloud delivers exceptional understanding, connection, and business outcomes

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced new AI capabilities and integrations to help brands deliver Curiously Human™ digital experiences — experiences that understand, connect, and deliver outcomes for brands and consumers. Powered by nearly one billion conversational interactions per month on the company's Conversational Cloud, LivePerson's AI interprets and simplifies complex customer inquiries, helping customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate meaningful conversations with their consumers.

LivePerson has continually pushed the limits of human and computer connection through AI . In recent years, the company developed a powerful bot-building platform that allowed nontechnical workers in the contact center to create, improve, and supervise conversational AI experiences. The company also introduced more effective ways to measure how brands are meeting their goals for conversational experiences. For example, in 2021, LivePerson introduced capabilities that deeply understand and measure how humans feel about the conversation they had with a bot , translating the results into actionable improvements brands can make to their digital experience. Contact center agents were also empowered to easily train AI models that enable better conversations .

The new capabilities announced today — including advanced routing and self-learning technology, integrations with thousands of apps brands and consumers use every day, and better ways to track and deliver conversational commerce — help the company take a giant leap forward toward making digital experiences feel Curiously Human.

Optimize customer engagement with routing, self-learning, and new automations

LivePerson's new AI-powered dynamic routing and actions capabilities understand a consumer's intent and sentiment, using this insight to automatically route conversations to the best qualified bot or agent.

Dynamic routing can now be deployed quickly and easily, with a no-to-low code interface making it easy to drag-and-drop bots and policies directly into conversational flows. This marks a major departure from traditional rules-based routing decisions that are hard-coded into systems with professional services. Dynamic routing can also be customized based on parameters like day of the week, sales campaigns, supply chain issues, and much more. For example, a brand can create a policy based on shopping cart value to automatically prioritize and direct a high-value consumer to the best agent to increase the likelihood of conversion and maximize sales.

LivePerson's dynamic actions capability monitors signals in real time and triggers routing without relying on human intervention. For example, if a flight is canceled, an airline using dynamic actions can automatically send an alert to affected travelers and seamlessly connect them to an agent or AI designated to handle rebooking. Dynamic routing is now generally available and dynamic actions are coming soon.

LivePerson's Conversational AI can also now use real time signals like intents, conversation quality, and sentiment scores to learn and improve on its own, deploying self-healing strategies to understand users better, reset conversations to a known good state, and delegate to other capable bots and humans. LivePerson's meaningful automated conversation score (MACS) along with dynamic actions, allow brands to build dialog handling that learns and improves on its own based on conversation quality – creating a powerful self-learning loop.

The company is also introducing new automations that can handle interruptions to help conversations feel more natural. Instead of being confused when a human sends multiple messages in quick succession, these automations identify the single most important customer intent and focus the conversation on resolving it. In addition, new automations handling "small talk" — the greetings, pleasantries, and even profanities that a consumer shares during a conversation — will begin rolling out next month.

Extend the value of AI to consumers and brands through integrations

LivePerson also announced the general availability of new integrations that connect its Conversational Cloud to the apps and services brands and consumers use every day. With over 34 billion API calls each month across the LivePerson platform, brands can easily discover, activate, configure, and monitor thousands of integrations in one place through LivePerson's self-service, no-code interface.

For consumers, these integrations increase value by expanding the number of tasks that can be completed in a conversation. For example, integrations with Calendly, DocuSign, and Stripe make it easy to set up appointments, record signatures, and take payments — all within the customer's messaging app of choice.

For brands, these integrations provide value by connecting and automating more transactions across their technology ecosystem. For example, instead of pursuing long and expensive extensibility projects, a brand can simply integrate with Salesforce to instantly open conversations with new customers or Medallia to automate surveys as conversations wrap up.

Deliver better outcomes for conversational commerce

LivePerson's new commerce capabilities help brands capture the massive opportunity of conversational commerce, attribute it correctly, and even automate commerce conversations right out of the box.

With the debut of LivePerson's sales attribution tech, marketing and sales leaders can now track and give credit for cross-channel sales to agents or bots who participated in conversations and shared links to products or services.

Brands can also begin selling faster than ever with LivePerson's new commerce starter pack, a quick start feature triggering highly accurate, automated responses to increase sales conversions. The starter pack uses high-precision Natural Language Understanding to automatically analyze and respond to inquiries about product details, availability, returns, and shipping. Sales attribution through shared links and the commerce starter pack are now generally available.

Build trust and community with Curiously Human digital experiences

"In today's digital world, people crave more personalized, humanized experiences. Brands have a massive opportunity to provide and scale these experiences with us because our Conversational AI makes millions of conversations as personal as one," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "The vision we've unveiled today will give people greater access to trusted conversations that fulfill their most important intentions around everything from daily tasks and shopping to long-term health and finance goals."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

