Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $3.5 million for Santa Clara County Client

Joshua B. Poulsen of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $3.5 million for client Lucas Kramer during litigation.

On the morning of August 16, 2018, Kramer, a highly intelligent and gifted young man, was riding his bicycle, in the bike lane, to his summer internship in Sunnyvale, California. A federal government employee operating a government vehicle, did not see Kramer and executed a right-hand turn across the bike lane and directly in front of Kramer's path of travel, resulting in Kramer being ejected over his front handlebars and thrown onto the asphalt.

As a result of this collision, Kramer suffered severe brain, head, face, neck, back and extremity injuries, which has required years of treatment, hundreds of doctor's appointments, and several reconstructive surgeries. Kramer continues to suffer from his permanent injuries that will require ongoing medical care for the remainder of his life.

The Defendant in this case contested liability and attempted to minimize Kramer's injuries and damages. Harris Personal Injury Lawyers aggressively litigated the case, which included securing vital eye-witness testimony, expert analysis, and audio/visual evidence to neutralize the Defense's strategy and put the focus solely on adequately compensating Kramer for his extensive damages.

As a result, Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. was able to avoid trial and secure a $3.5 million dollar settlement for their client.

