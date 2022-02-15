Dodge//SRT and Mopar Head to Staging Lanes for 2022 National Hot Rod Association Drag Racing Series Season

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Tony Stewart Racing drivers Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett, along with their Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car and Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster respectively, are ready for the 2022 NHRA Drag Racing Series season. (PRNewswire)

Dodge//SRT and Mopar are ready for a new season of National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Drag Racing, beginning with the 62nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, California , on February 17-20

Dodge//SRT and Mopar partner with newly formed Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), continue relationship with drivers Leah Pruett in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan in Funny Car who will both sport new Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection primary branding on their race cars this season

Three-time Funny Car world champion Hagan heads into a new season with Tony Stewart Racing and a new livery for his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, looking to power his way to Pomona's winner circle for a seventh time

Nine-time national event winner Pruett is excited to stage her new Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel dragster and defend her Winternationals victory last July

Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection performance parts offerings will be on display in the NHRA Manufacturers Midway throughout the season, in addition to race simulators for enthusiasts to test their skills

All 22 NHRA national events will air on FOX or FS1 and will stream live on NHRA.TV

For more information on Dodge and the 24-month Dodge Never Lift campaign , visit Dodge.com or DodgeGarage.com

A new season, new team, new livery, new performance parts offerings for racers and enthusiasts, and a new track surface have Dodge//SRT (Street and Racing Technology) and Mopar brands excited to hit the throttle on the 2022 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Drag Racing Series season February 17-20 with the season-opening 62nd annual Lucas Oil Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, California.

Dodge//SRT and Mopar recently announced their partnership with the NHRA's newest team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), which is set to make its competition debut in Pomona this weekend with Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection primary sponsorship of Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett and three-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan.

DodgeGarage: Digital Hub for Drag Racing News

Fans can follow all the NHRA action this season at DodgeGarage, the one-stop portal for Dodge//SRT and Mopar drag-racing news. The site includes daily updates and access to an online racing HQ, news, events, galleries, available downloads and merchandise. For more information, visit www.dodgegarage.com.

@DodgeMoparMotorsports on Instagram

The @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel continues to share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers on the track. Fans can see action from the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and NHRA Sportsman grassroots racers, competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market) — making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Mopar

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over nearly 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

