DE-LIVER SOME LOVE WITH KEEGAN'S WISH FROG FROM BUILD-A-BEAR

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) hosted a Make-A-Wish® event for Keegan, an 18-year-old wish kid whose wish was to partner with the company to raise awareness for liver cancer. For his wish experience, Keegan visited Build-A-Bear World Bearquarters in St. Louis, MO to design his own furry friend to help raise awareness for liver cancer.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

Keegan began his day with Bear Builder Training and received the first ever tour of Build-A-Bear's new World Bearquarters in downtown St. Louis, MO. He then worked with a senior product designer to design furry friend concepts before pitching his ideas to Build-A-Bear senior leadership, including CEO Sharon Price John.

Designed by Keegan himself, Keegan's Wish Frog has emerald green fur to match the liver cancer ribbon and a yellow belly and eyes to represent the jaundice many liver cancer patients experience. The frog also features the green liver cancer awareness ribbon on its left paw pad and dark green 'liver spots' along its back. The fabric was hand-picked by Keegan to resemble a comforting blanket. "I wanted something that you can physically have in your hand and that people can relate to my situation but also can enjoy for themselves," Keegan said during his visit.

"We were so honored when we learned about Keegan's wish to design a special furry friend with Build-A-Bear. To be a part of someone's wish in such a significant and meaningful way meant so much to our entire team," said Build-A-Bear Workshop President and CEO, Sharon Price John. "Keegan's designs were so creative and inspiring and spot-on in terms of what our Guests love. As a Build-A-Bear fan, Keegan knew that frogs are always a favorite, and I know Keegan's Wish Frog will be a beloved addition to many collections! It was an honor to have him join the Build-A-Bear family."

"We are so thankful for our partners at Build-A-Bear Workshop for helping to bring Keegan's heartfelt and selfless wish to fruition," said Caroline Schmidt, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. "Keegan and his wish are an inspiration to all of us and we are privileged to be able to deliver on his vision of raising awareness for liver cancer. I know his incredible spirit will radiate through this creation, providing a legacy of everlasting hope for us all."

Keegan also designed two liver cancer awareness t-shirts to accompany his Wish Frog. DeLIVER some love by dressing your furry friend in a t-shirt featuring the green liver cancer awareness ribbon. Or choose the "Storm clouds and 'liver' linings" tee; the liver on this t-shirt includes a silver lining as a symbol of hope for those impacted by liver cancer.

While most wish kids overcome their illnesses, Keegan lost his battle with liver cancer—but not before he was able to see his vision come to life. "For someone to find a little bit of hope or a little bit of community by seeing this frog, really it's all about connecting with that inner child," Keegan said when he made his visit to the company's headquarters. "Making this wish—yes, it is my wish and yes, it is about liver cancer awareness—but also making it bigger than that. It's endlessly beautiful."

Keegan's wish has helped to create a legacy of everlasting hope for children with critical illnesses. In honor of Keegan's Wish Frog and his Make-A-Wish experience, Build-A-Bear Foundation donated $15,000 to the UPMC Liver Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

