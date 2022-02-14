VNUE & STAGEIT SAY "I DO" AS VALENTINE'S DAY ACQUISITION IS CONSUMMATED in EPIC MUSIC TECH DEAL

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) and StageIt are now a couple! VNUE, the multi-faceted music technology firm, has completed the acquisition of StageIt, one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestream companies.

With VNUE's acquisition of StageIt, the company will now marry the livestream platform alongside VNUE's existing artist-centric products and services. After months of due diligence, VNUE "put a ring on it" with Stage It, as their joint missions reflect the same, complimentary vision for music tech and much more.

"Although it took longer for the related due diligence work and audit process to be completed, this is a match made in heaven, and it was finally time to make our mutual admiration a true union," said VNUE CEO Zach Bair. "StageIt is a powerhouse platform, and is the perfect companion for VNUE's artist-centric products and services. The value of the StageIt database with over one million subscribers, and the tremendous opportunity to leverage and monetize that database for future VNUE and StageIt business, is huge given the damage done to the music business by COVID. We are perfectly positioned with our unique suite of products, including Set.fm and DiscLive, to create real value for artists, and for the company and its shareholders."

StageIt Founder Evan Lowenstein agreed. "The vision for StageIt was always to give artists a platform that would allow them to connect with their fans directly and earn a living," said Lowenstein. "Combining efforts with VNUE will now give artists even more revenue streams and better ways to connect with fans."

Bair has tapped VNUE's Lou Mann to lead StageIt under the VNUE umbrella, as StageIt's CEO. Mr. Mann, EVP at VNUE, and also a board member, is former GM and EVP at Capitol Records, with decades of experience in both the live and recorded music businesses. StageIt had already gone through organizational changes immediately prior to the acquisition, and will be streamlined more as it is integrated into VNUE.

"I am beyond excited to be part of the StageIt reset," said Mr. Mann. "This opportunity that StageIt represents to the artist community is truly amazing and an important one for all levels of artist development. Artists ALWAYS come first with StageIt and VNUE, and I am proud to be part of Evan and Zach's vision"

More announcements are expected to be made in the coming days, as VNUE officially takes the reins.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com).

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations recently opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

About StageIt

StageIt, the premier online experience connecting artists and their fans, is a web-based live streaming platform and vibrant community that was acquired by VNUE (OTC: VNUE) on February 14, 2022.

Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan.

As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

