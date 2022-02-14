STOLI® GROUP PARTNERS WITH ROKiT VENTURI RACING

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli® Group, the leading global ultra-luxury spirits and wines company, today announced a partnership between Stoli Group's elit™ Vodka and ROKiT Venturi Racing. Kicked off in Mexico, the partnership positions elit™ Vodka as a principal partner of the ROKiT Venturi Racing Team as they contest the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Lucas di Grassi, Driver, Jérôme D'Ambrosio, Team Principal, Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group and Edoardo Mortara, Driver (PRNewswire)

"With sustainability at the heart of our DNA, we have a plan to deliver one vision and one mission: establishing the most powerful and sustainable ultra-luxury spirits and wines portfolio by 2025," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "To that end, we have been in search of partners that boldly match our sustainability vision in innovative ways, and on multiple fronts. We are thrilled to announce we have found that in the ROKiT Venturi team as the leader in electric motorsport, driven forward by a female CEO and in full support of LGBTQ rights."

From the 2022 Mexico City E-Prix, elit™ Vodka will adopt a central position in ROKiT Venturi Racing's visual identity, with branding appearing on the front and rear wing, bargeboards and nose cone of the team's Season 8 livery. Branding will also appear on the racing suits of drivers Edoardo Mortara and Lucas di Grassi, on team wear, and in ROKiT Venturi Racing's garage.

"We are delighted to welcome the Stoli Group and elit™ Vodka to our partnership family," commented Susie Wolff, CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing. "We both share bold aspirations for the future and together, we will continue to champion sustainability, diversity and inclusion over the coming seasons."

The agreement demonstrates Stoli Group's resolute faith in the team and showcases the realization of ROKiT Venturi Racing's vision, competing at the pinnacle of electric motorsport. With almost double the energy storage capacity of its first-generation predecessor, the Gen2 car signaled a key technological breakthrough in Formula E, with drivers able to race at higher speeds and over further distances than ever before. ROKiT Venturi Racing has been part of the FIA Formula E World Championship since the series' inception and has built a long-lasting legacy as the first manufacturer to join the category in December 2013. Together with ROKiT Venturi Racing, elit™ Vodka is closer to making a difference by accelerating a sustainability agenda and addressing responsible alcohol consumption.

"While a successful sustainable journey can't be achieved alone, together we can make a lasting difference," concluded McKinney. "ROKiT Venturi Racing, the Stoli Group and elit™ Vodka are united in the pursuit of excellence and not only want to be the best but strive to break the mold, achieving the unachievable."

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

About elit™ Vodka

Part of the Stoli Group's brands, elit™ Vodka is one of the highest-rated white spirits in the world, receiving 10 platinum awards and has been named as the best vodka of the year on 10 occasions by the Beverage Tasting Institute.

About ROKiT Venturi Racing

ROKiT Venturi Racing has been part of the FIA Formula E World Championship since the series' inception and has built a long-lasting legacy as the first manufacturer to join the sport in December 2013. In June 2018, the Monegasque marque took a significant step with the appointment of Susie Wolff as Team Principal, who tackled the challenge of taking Venturi to the next level by strengthening and optimising the team operationally in an ever-competitive environment.

For Seasons 6 and 7, Venturi partnered with Mercedes-Benz and, on the eve of the season-opening round in Diriyah, announced a three-year title relationship with global telecommunications innovators, ROKiT, who entrusted the team to expand its motorsport portfolio. In Season 7, ROKiT Venturi Racing completed its most successful season to date, scoring five podium finishes, two victories and the series' very first vice-World Drivers' Championship title.

Following a successful field-leading pre-season testing programme, Monaco's only racing team enters Formula E's eighth season with promising pace and a bright vision for the future in motorsport's premier fully-electric and only carbon neutral racing series. For more information, visit the RVR website here.

