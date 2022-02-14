GALDERMA LAUNCHES ALASTIN SKINCARE® REFORM & REPAIR COMPLEX WITH TRIHEX TECHNOLOGY® DESIGNED TO ASSIST WITH RECOVERY FROM AESTHETIC SURGICAL BODY PROCEDURES

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, today announces the launch of Alastin Skincare® ReFORM & RePAIR COMPLEX with TriHex Technology®. The newest product to the Alastin Skincare lineup is designed to assist with recovery from surgical body procedures and support a more comfortable post-procedure journey for patients.

ReFORM & RePAIR COMPLEX with TriHex Technology® is a unique combination of several Alastin hero technologies, peptides and various key ingredients bottled together in one easy-to-use topical formula. Designed to be used pre- and post-surgery to create an optimal environment for recovery, ReFORM & RePAIR COMPLEX with TriHex Technology® aims to help accelerate the recovery process by supporting the improvement in the appearance of swelling, bruising and inflammation as well as the feel of subcutaneous fibrous banding. The innovative formula allows patients to be actively involved in improving their recovery and help protect the investment they've made in their surgical procedure journey.

"The launch of ReFORM & RePAIR COMPLEX with TriHex Technology® is a logical progression to our previous studies where we validated the use of our products for pre-conditioning before surgery," said Dr. Alan Widgerow Chief Medical Officer, Alastin. "By combining the active components of some of our previous products and adding extra agents for aiding in scar prevention, we have produced a single product that can be used before and after body contouring surgery. In a first of its kind technology, this topical product can positively impact swelling, bruising and uncomfortable fibrous banding commonly associated with procedures such as liposuction, abdominoplasty, and breast reduction, further complementing Alastin's status as a leader in peri-procedure technologies."



ReFORM & RePAIR COMPLEX with TriHex Technology® ($110) can be purchased from Alastin Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

About Alastin Skincare®

Alastin Skincare® is a range of innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. These unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

