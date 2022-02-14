Florida Blue Again Ranked Among Top 50 Large Employers Nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, again ranks among the top 50 in Forbes' annual rankings of the best large employers in the nation. Florida Blue ranks number 44, up one spot from last year, remains the top-ranked health insurer in Florida and is second among all companies headquartered in Florida.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida/Florida Blue. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Blue Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"For our employees and others to again rank us among the nation's leading employers, and to be the number-one ranked health insurance employer in Florida, is a great honor and speaks volumes about the culture of our organization," said Florida Blue CEO Pat Geraghty. "Not only are we helping increase access to affordable care during a time when it's never been more important, we're also creating an innovative, inclusive and accommodating environment our team members want to be a part of."

The health care industry overall dominated the ranking of large employers this year, making up roughly a quarter of the top 50 and half of the top 10, with only two health insurers landing in the top 100.

Forbes partners annually with market research company Statista to measure the leading employers around the country by asking workers to rate their companies. An anonymous survey was sent to 60,000 Americans working for more than 3,500 U.S. businesses across 25 industry sectors with at least 1,000 employees.

The respondents were asked to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations other than their own. They were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. The final list of best large employers ranks the 500 businesses with more than 5,000 employees that received the most recommendations, including those employers considered best for diversity, women and new graduates.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve more than 46 million people in 45 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

