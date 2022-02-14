Diamond Residential Mortgage Company Announces Second Consecutive Billion Dollar Year

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation, the Midwestern-based mortgage banker with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, and 30 branch locations across the United States - today announced they generated over one billion dollars in mortgage origination closed loan volume for the second consecutive year.

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Focusing on purchase business and expanded products led DRMC to a second straight year of closed loan volume records.

"We had an excellent 2021, as we executed on our mission of caring for each employee, customer, and loan. Our dedication to that mission led to a second straight year of closed loan volume records," said Paul Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of DRMC. "Looking forward, we are confident that our continued investment in technology, as well as the continued expansion of our product offering, will lead to an even stronger 2022."

2021 Highlights

Loan Origination Total: $1,001,942,010

Average Loan Size: $241,664.73 (6.47% increase from the previous year)

Experience.com Score: 4.9-star rating over 2224 customers surveyed

"2021 was extremely eventful for the mortgage industry as we saw rates begin to increase later in the year with rate and term refinances dramatically dropping in volume in the Q3 and Q4," said Richard Smith, EVP of National Production. "However, Diamond Residential Mortgage's continued focus on purchase business kept the company somewhat insulated from this major market shift."

2021 also saw Diamond broaden its product offerings into Renovation and Non-QM loans, increase its focus on building out digital channels that drive quality internet leads and continue to source new relationships with builders and realtors via an expanded focus on ABA opportunities. Not only did these strategies soften the effect of the changing market in 2021, but they laid the groundwork for continued success in the coming years.

About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation is a Midwestern-based mortgage banker with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, DRMC has since expanded to over 30 branch locations across the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation