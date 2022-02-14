BIO-K+'S EXTRA COGNITION WITH CEREBOOST® VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 2022

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Awards Bio-K+'s Extra Cognition Drinkable Probiotic with Cereboost® As Probiotics Category Winner

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bio-K+'s Extra Cognition Drinkable Probiotic, has been named Product of the Year in the US Probiotics Category for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Bio-K+'s winner product, which launched in the first quarter of 2021, offers a unique formula with a probiotic content of 80 billion CFU that is blended with the active ingredient Cereboost®, also known as American Ginseng, scientifically studied for its effects on supporting cognitive function, performance, and working memory. Furthermore, the product is vegan, certified gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO, making it accessible for a variety of lifestyles and preferences. The brand also became a finalist with its whole Extra line among an elite group of products in the Functional Beverage Category in the 2022 Product of the Year Canada™. For the development of the Extra line, composed of three products, Bio-K+ for the very first time in its history combined its unique proprietary three-strain formula with science-backed functional ingredients to address different consumer health needs.

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find the best new and innovative products on the market and Bio-K+ continues to remain at the forefront of creating trusted, effective probiotic formulations. "We are thrilled to have our Extra Cognition product be named Product of the Year in the US probiotics category. Our ambition in developing the Extra line was staying true to the science behind our probiotic strains, while offering an evolution in how consumers experience Bio-K+ probiotics. It's clear that this has resonated with American shoppers and the priority they place on supporting their health and wellness with science-backed probiotic products", commented Jonathan Doyle, VP & General Manager of Bio-K Plus, a Kerry company.

About Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company:

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of the Kerry Group since October 2020. Kerry is a world leader in taste and nutrition, whose purpose is to inspire food and nourish life. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by +20 years of scientific & clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in an independent, national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight, and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar's services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

For more information, please contact us at 1-800-593-2465 or info@biokplus.com.

