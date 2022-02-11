Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the CAGNY 2022 Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu, Chief Growth Officer Alison Lewis, President North America Consumer Business Russ Torres, and Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, to be held virtually on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. CST. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be available at www.kimberly-clark.com/investors.

