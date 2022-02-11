Freedom Forever to Accelerate Solar Adoption With Real Time Solar Quoting and Sales

Company's sales force will be able to create accurate 3D solar designs in less than 30 seconds using Aurora's Sales Mode AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Solar, the industry's leading software platform for distributed solar, today announced that Freedom Forever, one of the fastest-growing residential solar installers in the country, will provide its vast sales network with access to the fastest and most advanced solar sales solution on the market.

Freedom Forever's extensive sales network will use Aurora's innovative Sales Mode AI product to deliver accurate solar proposals to homeowners in real time. Sales Mode AI uses proprietary machine learning algorithms, trained on millions of 3D roof models, as well as LIDAR and imagery data, to automatically create a 3D solar design in less than 30 seconds.

"We have become one of the fastest-growing residential solar providers because we are always looking for new ways to make our processes more efficient," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "What's most exciting about this relationship with Aurora is the impact we can create with this innovative technology — we can deliver an even better customer experience and lower installation costs. Together, we will be able to make solar more accessible and move one step closer to a greener future."

"We are delighted to team up with Freedom Forever, and look forward to seeing hundreds of thousands of homes adopt solar that much faster," said Samuel Adeyemo, Co-founder of Aurora Solar. "Freedom is committed to maintaining the highest standards in solar installation, and with technology like Sales Mode AI they can do that at scale."

Aurora Solar's Sales Mode AI will be featured at its inaugural demo day event, Sunrise 2022, which takes place online on March 2, 2022. To register, visit: https://sunrise.aurorasolar.com.

Aurora Solar is a fast-growing technology company whose digital platform enables solar professionals to streamline complex and costly manual processes, so they can focus on what matters — driving solar adoption at scale. The award winning San Francisco-based company powers over 5,000 of the solar industry's most successful organizations, and was voted the best solar software solution by Solar Power World in 2021. Over 7 million solar projects have been designed in Aurora globally. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow us on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.

