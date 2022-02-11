Epos Now to simplify online ordering for restaurants in the US with the launch of Epos Now Delivery

Epos Now to simplify online ordering for restaurants in the US with the launch of Epos Now Delivery

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, today announces the rollout of Epos Now Delivery to US-based merchants, powered by the global SaaS company Deliverect.

Epos Now to simplify online ordering for restaurants in the US with the launch of Epos Now Delivery (PRNewswire)

The integration seamlessly connects businesses with the best delivery platforms in the industry, allowing restaurants and cafes to offer online food orders from major third-party companies such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash directly from their existing Epos Now restaurant management system.

This launch comes as the online food ordering industry sees a massive growth (300% faster than dine-in since 2014) and now accounts for roughly 40% of restaurant sales. Epos Now Delivery opens up new streams of revenue to its hospitality customers, helping them compete against the global giants.

Features include:

Order integration: Customers can easily track and manage online orders sent directly to delivery partners. This enables restaurant staff to optimize dining experiences with accurate estimates of delivery timings, customer behavior, and number of deliveries.

Menu management: Restaurants can manage their menus, track stock, and temporarily move products across multiple platforms and locations. Saving the time and hassle of having to manage it all directly through each delivery partner.

Insights and analytics: Merchants can easily compare performance across sales channels, locations, and brands. This helps business owners to make informed decisions on menu changes or marketing strategies.

Kitchen Automation: Have orders automatically printed out centrally in one clear format. As a restaurant owner, you can easily manage your kitchen operations and costs, helping you make better use of labor and reduce food waste.

Epos Now Delivery was launched in the UK in December 2021 and has already enabled restaurants to simplify and streamline 1000s of online deliveries nationwide.

"Epos Now Delivery is a revolutionary step forward in restaurant technology," said Jacob Olins, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Epos Now. "Using this solution means delivery apps can focus on providing the best possible customer experience, while restaurants using the Epos Now POS system know that they can continue to run their businesses seamlessly. We are excited about what Epos Now Delivery means for dining out in America."

Epos Now founder and CEO Jacyn Heavens said: "By providing a comprehensive delivery solution in tandem with its POS system, Epos Now is showing the hospitality industry how it should be done. Online ordering is rapidly becoming a major part of the customer experience, and the average American spends 15% more per year on food delivery than dine-in. We're thrilled to be bringing Epos Now Delivery to the US, meaning that restaurants and cafes can generate more revenue, reduce costs and provide a better customer experience."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff and customer management, and supporting businesses' transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744542/Epos_Now_Delivery.jpg

Contact:

Tillie Demetriou

+44 (0)808 291 4479

tillie.demetrou@eposnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epos Now