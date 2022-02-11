DOCU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Docusign Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Docusign between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Docusign, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a 'return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

