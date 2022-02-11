BEST-IN-CLASS LG OLED TVs KICK OFF THE 2022 SEASON AT LOWEST PRICE EVER

Now is the Moment to Upgrade Your Home Entertainment Setup for the Big Game

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the most-watched sporting events just days away, LG Electronics USA has announced a limited-time promotion on LG Smart TVs1 including its critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs and LG QNED Mini LED TVs. The special pricing offers significant savings of up to $500 on large-screen LG OLED TVs and $1,000 on LG QNED TVs now through Feb. 13 at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers nationwide.

LG has been refining its critically-acclaimed OLED technology for more than a decade and has even won an Emmy Award for Hollywood Reference Display. LG's OLED TVs deliver perfect black levels, more than one billion rich colors and a sense of immersion that allows consumers to have the best possible experience when watching sports, movies, playing video games and even the half-time show.

LG OLED TV PRICING PROMOTION HIGHLIGHTS thru February 13, 2022

OLED77G1PUA, $3,699 (originally $3,999) OLED65G1PUA, $2,299 (originally $2,799) OLED55G1PUA, $1,599 (originally $1,999) OLED83C1PUA, $4,999 (originally $5,499) OLED77C1PUB, $2,899 (originally $3,299) OLED65C1PUB, $1,799 (originally $2,299) OLED55C1PUB, $1,299 (originally $1,499) OLED48C1PUB, $1,099 (originally $1,299) OLED77A1PUA, $2,499 (originally $2,999) OLED65A1PUA, $1,399 (originally $1,799) OLED55A1PUA, $1,099 (originally $1,299) OLED48A1PUA, $799 (originally $1,199)

"Creating the ultimate at-home sports experience begins with a great TV. LG OLED TVs have long been celebrated as the champion of the TV world," said Tim Alessi, LG USA's senior director of home entertainment product marketing. "LG OLED TVs beat LED TVs hands down because only OLED has millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black, over a billion colors, infinite contrast, and smooth motion.

The result is a viewing experience like no other. When the big game is over, it's also the perfect TV for movies and gaming."

With the α9 Gen 4 AI Processor LG OLED TVs offer several sports-centric features making them perfect for sports fans. OLED Motion Pro further enhances the impressive motion handling performance of LG's OLED TVs by allowing fans to see the most subtle of details in every play. Meanwhile, Sports Alert helps users stay up to date on their favorite teams. Users can set up alerts to receive notifications at the start of a game, whenever a team scores and when the game ends. AI Sound Pro offers a dedicated sports mode that allows fans to capture every sound of the game, creating a more immersive sport-viewing experience.

In addition to sports viewing, LG OLED TVs offer gaming-centric features that deliver a big-screen gaming experience perfect for serious gamers. Game Optimizer allows gamers to easily fine-tune their experience by placing all game-related controls in one convenient interface and automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of game the user is playing. LG has also announced recent cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, which deliver instant access to high-end games. Right now, new LG 2021 4K Smart TV owners are being offered free Priority membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW for six months. 2

LG OLED TVs offer Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos®, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode™ to create an immersive home entertainment experience while enjoying content from a vast array of streaming apps included on the webOS Smart TV platform. LG OLED TVs also feature built-in LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, delivering cutting-edge AI features that can be operated directly through the TV's Magic Remote, eliminating the need for additional hardware. LG OLED TVs support Apple AirPlay2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming and connectivity with Apple devices.

LG OLED TVs are designed and engineered to put the spotlight on your content yet complement your home's interior even when turned off. The C1 series, the best-selling premium TV in the US, offers the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces from 48- to 83-inches, while the art-inspired Gallery series has an unbelievably thin bezel design that allows it to lay flush to the wall.

For more information on LG's complete TV lineup, visit LG.com.

1 Available at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers nationwide, through February 13, 2022. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Qualifying TVs: OLED77G1PUA, OLED65G1PUA, OLED55G1PUA, OLED83C1PUA, OLED77C1PUB, OLED65C1PUB, OLED55C1PUB, OLED48C1PUB, OLED77A1PUA, OLED65A1PUA, OLED55A1PUA, OLED48A1PUA, 86QNED99UPA, 75QNED99UPA, 65QNED99UPA, 86QNED90UPA, 75QNED90UPA, 65QNED90UPA, 86NANO90UPA, 75NANO90UPA, 65NANO90UPA. While supplies last.



2 Terms and conditions apply. Offer available to GeForce NOW subscribers who purchase applicable 2021 model LG 4K TV in select markets during the promotional period. Deadline to claim free membership varies by market. Consult LG's official country website for full details.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

