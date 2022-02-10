Starland's paintings, and world's first Haptagram NFT, to be exhibited alongside works of renown Master artist Sir Daniel Winn at Winn Slavin Fine Art Gallery - at an event hosted by Forbes Magazine starting February 11th

Wendy Starland Discovered and Developed Lady Gaga & Is Now The Art World's New 'It Girl' Starland's paintings, and world's first Haptagram NFT, to be exhibited alongside works of renown Master artist Sir Daniel Winn at Winn Slavin Fine Art Gallery - at an event hosted by Forbes Magazine starting February 11th

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Starland may have discovered and developed the biggest icon of the last decade, Lady Gaga - but resting on her legacy isn't her style. Starland's artistic talent has always extended well beyond music. She is a recognized oil painter whose art has been purchased by celebrities and billionaire tycoons. With her latest series in high demand by art collectors internationally, Wendy Starland has been named the Art World's New 'It Girl.' Forbes Magazine took notice and offered to host an event over Super Bowl weekend at the prestigious Winn Slavin Fine Art gallery on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills starting February 11th. Winn Slavin represents Master artists such as Picasso and Salvador Dali. Starland's paintings will be the centerpiece exhibit at the event.

One of Wendy Starland’s painted images, Atlas, is being exhibited and offered to collectors at Winn Slavin Fine Art gallery on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, as the first touchable Haptagram NFT. Starland is known for discovering and developing 11-time Grammy, two-time Golden Globe, and Oscar winning icon Lady Gaga. (PRNewswire)

Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, will be making opening remarks at the event.

One of Starland's painted images in the collection is being exhibited and offered to collectors as a touchable Haptagram NFT named Atlas. The Atlas Haptagram NFT incorporates the rendering of Starland's actual heartbeat, recorded with a digital stethoscope.

Haptagram is an entirely new type of digital content that, for the first time, fuses together the power of human touch with sight and sound to give fans, followers, and friends a much more engaging, immersive, and profound experience on late-model smartphones. Virtually all media experienced today is passive - limited to two of the five human senses: sight and sound. Haptagram introduces touch – the foundation of perceptual experience – to our ever-expanding world of content.

Haptagram CEO and Founder, Steven Domenikos, who will be at the event, said of Starland's work, "Wendy Starland's painting style combines smooth detailed elements of photorealism with the lush, thick painting style reminiscent of the post-impressionist and expressionist artists. Her images have a classic and timeless feel to them. In addition, Wendy Starland is a groundbreaking force – and this exhibit of her Haptagram NFT is a trailblazing moment in art history. It is a testament to Wendy, as well as the vision of Winn Slavin and Forbes."

Starland is known for discovering and developing 11-time Grammy, two-time Golden Globe, and Oscar winning icon Lady Gaga. Starland developed Lady Gaga's career during the recording of Lady Gaga's album, The Fame, which received Billboard's 'Album of the Decade' – having logged 62 of its record-setting 108 total weeks at No. 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart this decade.

In addition to molding other recording artists' careers, Wendy Starland is also a celebrated singer and songwriter who was honored by the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. She was named VH1's Best Emerging Artist, was featured on Moby's Grammy nominated album Last Night, and opened for Sheryl Crow and Jack White amongst others. Starland was named in the Beckhamhouse Book as one of the Great Female Singers of All Time alongside Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Etta James, and Natalie Cole.

Yet, with all of her star power in the music industry, Wendy Starland continues to flourish as a creative force – taking bold steps towards conquering the art world.

Starland illuminated, "The landscape of the world, and music industry during the global pandemic, changed rapidly. Touring came to a halt and music studios shut down. This pause allowed me the time and space to create new art and flourish in another medium I already knew well. I have been an oil painter for my entire life. My grandfather and uncle were also oil painters (in addition to being musicians) and it was my major at Cornell University. I have an infinite passion for this medium and feel so grateful for the incredible opportunity to show my work alongside a renowned master artist, Sir Daniel Winn."

Starland truly understands the importance of the moment in fusing the classic art world with the new dimension that Haptagram technology brings with a sense of touch.

Wendy Starland explains, "I'm excited because Haptagram is revolutionizing and humanizing the digital world, where we can now experience touch. I am an artist - a painter and musician. To feel the vibration of a voice, strings, or my own digitally recorded heartbeat through the phone, makes it a much more personal and unique experience. This is a new frontier in digital content. Imagine being able to feel every post on social media? Or every NFT? Well, that is precisely what Haptagram intends to do – creating a new era where we can all touch the digital world – including the Art World. As Haptagram develops further, digital touch experiences are going to become more and more sophisticated and lifelike. We will be able to add Haptagram's sensory experiences into augmented reality, as well as virtual reality. We will have touchable art galleries. Touch is an experience that connects people in a very personal and authentic way. It is enhancing my artwork in ways I never thought possible."

The exhibit of Wendy Starland's paintings, as well as her Haptagram NFT, will be held by Forbes on Friday, February 11th at Winn Slavin Gallery, 202 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

About Haptagram

Founded in 2021, Haptagram Inc. (Haptagram™) is the world's first creator platform with realistic, touch-enabled content, called Haptagrams. Until Haptagram, digital media experiences were two-dimensional, limited to only sight and sound. With Haptagram, stories come alive by making it possible to touch and feel what you see on a smartphone screen to awaken the senses - and by doing so - make digital more human. To experience touchable moments, go to www.Haptagram.io and download the Haptagram App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

