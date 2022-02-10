Leaf Trade Announces National Partnership with Curaleaf

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Trade, Inc. ("Leaf Trade" or the "Company") a wholesale cannabis marketplace that services cannabis sellers, brands, distributors and retailers in 25 markets, today announced a national partnership with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis. Leaf Trade currently works with Curaleaf in 11 states and through the national partnership will now begin to support the company across its 19 US Wholesale Markets, with New York scheduled to launch this month.

"In 2018, we partnered with Leaf Trade and learned quickly how much the platform has helped us streamline our wholesale operations," commented Patrick Larkin, Senior Vice President of Wholesale at Curaleaf. "We have been impressed by Leaf Pay and its impact on our business operations and we are excited to roll this out in all Curaleaf markets."

"Curaleaf has been an amazing partner and a great example of an organization that amplifies operational excellence through the use of technology — we've successfully worked together to optimize the legal cannabis supply chain, both from a process and technology perspective," commented Michael Piermont, President & CRO of Leaf Trade.

As part of its platform Leaf Trade allows companies to showcase all products in a custom, online storefront that enables dispensary operators to order and pay for their wholesale across all their retail locations. This user-friendly online storefront also serves as a centralized ordering hub on the buying side as well eliminating the hassle of placing orders from multiple entry points for their retail locations. Additional benefits include:

Automated inventory imports and syncs ensure every retailer is shopping up-to-date inventory counts.

Each product listing is up to date, user-friendly, and complete with important information, including lab testing results, making it easy for dispensaries to place orders and obtain the materials they need.

Leaf Pay . Buyers can pay sellers through Leaf Trade as well, using their proprietary payment automation tool,

In-platform advertising opportunities to engage buyers as well as advanced sales data reporting, which serves as a single, reliable source of data for developing accurate forecasts on both the buyer and seller side.

For additional information on Leaf Trade and its products please visit https://leaf.trade.

About Leaf Trade

Leaf Trade has been at the forefront of the Cannabis FinTech vertical as it grew to first dominate wholesale transactions in the company's home state of Illinois, to now being the wholesale marketplace of choice in the fastest growing and most dynamic US cannabis markets. With over $2B in annualized net GMV, Leaf Trade is among the largest national players in its category, and is definitively the largest and most competitively positioned player in the 25 legal cannabis markets in which the company operates.

Leaf Trade is powering the players who are driving cannabis growth at an industry expansion rate of over 25% per year. Market revenues for the overall US cannabis market are expected to exceed $60 billion by 2025. Leaf Trade and Leaf Pay are already adopted as essential tools for the current and future success of some of the world's largest cannabis companies, including: Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS: CURLF) , Verano, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI), Columbia Care Inc., Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH), TILT Holdings (TLLTF), Pharmacann Inc. Jushi Holdings Inc. and Vireo Health International, Inc.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 117 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

