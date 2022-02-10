Hyundai Uses Chicago Auto Show to Announce New Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory Facility

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai announced the establishment of a Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) at its Michigan-based research and development center, Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI). The new facility will further augment existing safety testing and analysis. A field crash investigation lab, high voltage battery lab, forensics lab, 500m track and a Vehicle Dynamics Area (VDA) pad is scheduled to be operational fall of 2023. The investment is focused on enhancing Hyundai's safety commitment in identifying vehicle field issues, preventing crashes and keeping passengers safe. The new facility investment totals over $50 million.

Hyundai America Technical Center, Superior Twp., Mich., Sept. 9, 2019. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to expand upon our 'safety first' commitment by developing a new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL)," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "With the added testing and investigation capabilities of the STIL, we will better understand customer vehicle issues, identify and address defects and analyze vehicle systems more efficiently with our own, on-site laboratory. The access to real-world data will help accelerate our pursuit of a best-in-class safety office and enable effective safety technologies to help protect our customers and their families."

Hyundai recognizes the value and importance of enhancing its hands-on safety evaluation processes. The STIL will enable Hyundai to analyze field data, understand the root cause of issues and quickly take action to ensure vehicle safety. The STIL was developed in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) based on a 2020 Consent Order. Hyundai increased its required investment by $26 million. Approximately 150 jobs are planned to support the facility.

"Hyundai America Technical Center (HATCI) is excited to collaborate with Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) on a state-of-the art safety test laboratory at our Michigan R&D campus," said John Robb, president, HATCI. "Having on-site access to perform real-world evaluations further enhances our safety commitment to our customers and emphasizes our commitment to the region."

Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

As one of Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) six centers focused on research and development (R&D), Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG's design, technology and engineering division for North America. As HMG solidified its position as one of the top five global OEMs, HATCI has grown to include a strong network of engineering disciplines and increased business-focused activities to support North America's Voice of the Customer. For more information, visit http://www.hatci.com/

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America