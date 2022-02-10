HybridChart and Kovo HealthTech Announce Strategic Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HybridChart, the leader in mobile charge capture and workflow solutions for rounding physicians, announced today a partnership with Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO), a leader in healthcare technology and Billing-as-a-Service. This partnership highlights HybridChart's continued effort to help optimize practice workflows, drive down healthcare costs, and enhance revenue cycle management.

HybridChart creates easy and fast charge captures at the point of care, which flow electronically into Kovo's industry-leading billing software, creating a seamless workflow for medical billing. Benefits of HybridChart's comprehensive solution include secure messaging and discharge coordination, improving overall efficiency, and allowing providers to bring the focus back to patient care.

"The alignment of our solutions serves as a scalable blueprint for modern revenue cycle management in healthcare's disconnected landscape," said Gregory Sanders, MD, Founder and CEO, HybridChart. "Working together we are providing much needed smart interoperability, promoting synergy of each of our proficiencies, and bringing clients an integrated solution."

Kovo allows healthcare providers to digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, and billing and payments, using its proprietary OneRev technology platform. Partnering with HybridChart extends its solution to providers outside of the office setting, reducing claim cycle length and eliminating the need for manual data entry.

"Joining forces with HybridChart is another way we're bridging the gap between providers and their billers, with data flowing strategically in real time," said Greg Noble, CEO of Kovo. "This comprehensive integration adds to our team's ability to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, so healthcare providers can focus on what matters most, delivering quality care."

About HybridChart

HybridChart, a leading provider of medical technology, connects healthcare teams, increases efficiency, and improves patient outcomes. HybridChart EVOLVE, the fourth version of this software, adapts to unique workflows and enhances profitability. Used by providers from diverse specialties, practices of all sizes across the United States benefit from EVOLVE's 5 core features: Charge Capture, Census Management, Secure Messaging, Discharge Planning, and Data Analytics.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a leader in healthcare technology and Billing-as-a-Service ("BAAS"). Kovo helps US healthcare providers digitally track and seamlessly manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments for over 3.5 million patients in 40+ states. Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid more quickly so they can focus on offering quality care.

Contact

