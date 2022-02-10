Deloitte Digital Recognized by Adobe With Two 'Digital Experience Partner of the Year' Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital has been recognized with two Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year Awards for 2022, underscoring its commitment to delivering a high-quality experience to its customers powered by Adobe technology.

Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital) (PRNewswire)

Deloitte was named 2022 Digital Experience Delivery Quality Partner of the Year, Americas. This honor highlights Deloitte's role as a trusted strategic partner and recognizes the organization's focus on quality as it successfully delivered business results from large, complex customers' transformations in partnership with Adobe Customer Solutions last year. Deloitte also stood out by bringing together creative, strategy and technology services, leading innovative Adobe Experience Platform implementations.

Additionally, the organization was honored as Digital Experience Partner of the Year, APAC, for its strong collaboration with Adobe field teams in the region to produce exceptional and transformational customer experiences.

"Being named Adobe's top delivery quality partner in the Americas highlights our dedication to delivering value to our shared clients through solutions that fuel business growth while driving innovation that combines industry insights with technology experience," said Mike Church, managing director and U.S. Adobe Alliance leader for Deloitte Digital. "We are proud of our long-standing alliance with Adobe and honored to continue to be recognized by them for our commitment to quality, experience and results."

"Adobe's 'APAC Digital Experience Partner of the Year' award means a great deal to our 2,500+ professionals in our global Adobe practice, who strive to elevate the human experience through technology in 25 countries," said Royston Seaward, principal and global Adobe alliance leader for Deloitte Digital. "In APAC, our collaboration between our teams in China, Hong Kong, India, Australia and Southeast Asia has been a rewarding experience and has delivered some exciting solutions to our joint customers, which is especially remarkable given the huge challenges presented by the pandemic."

Deloitte's relationship with Adobe spans more than 25 years, starting as an early adopter of Adobe technology, becoming a preferred supplier, pioneering the implementation of new Adobe technologies, and then cementing a go-to-market alliance beginning in 2003. This deep history translates to strong collaboration between the two organizations in delivering dynamic solutions that drive sales and inspire user loyalty with each interaction.

"In today's ever-connected world, delivering innovative experiences that transform businesses is at the heart of what we do, and we've found our alliance with Deloitte adds greater value, quality and ultimately results for our clients," said Justin Merickel, vice president, Business Development and Partners, Adobe. "We appreciate the many years of great work with Deloitte and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Deloitte holds over 1,000 Adobe credentials and global specializations. By harnessing the power of understanding to solve for unmet human needs, Deloitte Digital and Adobe can help organizations build the deeply personal brand experiences necessary to drive connection, loyalty, and ultimately — growth. For more information about Deloitte's global alliance with Adobe, click here.

