The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) Announces Suneel Gupta as Keynote Speaker for 2022 ADSO Summit

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is excited to announce that bestselling author Suneel Gupta is the headline keynote, sponsored by membersy®, at this year's 2022 ADSO Summit, which will be held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas from March 29 to April 1.

Suneel Gupta is the author of Backable, about how to persuade people to take chances as well as a guide to pitching new ideas to diverse audiences. In addition to his work as a writer, Gupta is a Harvard faculty member as well the former CEO of RISE (an application dedicated to delivering low-cost healthcare) and a former Congressional candidate in Michigan. He will be discussing his book Backable and offering lessons applicable to dental support organizations of all sizes.

"We are thrilled to be hosting an event that will convene the entire industry and hope to create a space that ensures deep knowledge sharing and networking opportunities," said ADSO Executive Director Andrew Smith. "The ADSO Summit sets the path forward for oral health care, and we look forward to the progress that will take place in Austin."

"We have created a curriculum driven by visionary topics our members and the industry want to see, including innovation, workforce development and quality assurance," said Geoffrey Ligibel, President & CEO at 42 North Dental and the chair of the ADSO Curriculum Committee. "The ADSO Summit combines the expertise of DSO leaders and customized track sessions for integrated team development as we create a new dawn for dentistry. I'll be joined by many 42 North team members to ensure we get the most of the experience and opportunity."

Beyond three engaging keynotes, more than 80 exhibitors from around the country are waiting to present on the sold-out show floor. The event will also include tracked programming for customized executive education across marketing, clinical leadership, operations/IT, people/HR, and finance/M&A, along with forums for sharing the vast wealth of industry thought leadership. Finally, there will be more than a dozen networking opportunities for team members at all levels and sizes of DSOs, spread across the three days of the Summit.

Summit registration is open! Non-members who join by February 21, 2022, can take advantage of member pricing, and ADSO members receive complimentary registrations based on their membership type. Plus, dental students and educators can attend for free. Make sure to book your room at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas – space is limited, and the special Summit deals are only applicable until March 8.

For the full schedule and more details about the Summit, visit us here. The 2022 Summit app will launch for registered attendees in March.

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 80 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 160 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 48 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 11,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, and Japan.

