AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Award Finalists

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP (www.aotmp.com) have announced finalists for the prestigious industry awards. The 2022 AOTMP® Industry Awards recognize individual and organizational innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology ecosystem. Winners will be announced at AOTMP® Engage, a four-day event in Orlando April 24 – 27 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
The awards recognize those involved with managing and supporting their own organization's internal telecom, mobility, and IT technology environments. Vendors and suppliers will be recognized in July at the Industry Solution Showcase event.
Individual finalists are:
- Azunna Anyanwu, Aronson
- Christine Kowalczyk, McDonald's Corporation
- Darci Vanderhoff, The Phillips Collection
- David Ernst, The Clorox Company
- Dawn LaRosa, TravelCenters of America
- Devin Taylor, Abt Electronics
- Erika Walk, Waste Management
- Felicia Spratley-Mills, Altria
- Glenn Leatherwood, Valmont Industries
- Jeff Martin, Sysco
- Jeff Nabor, Wells Fargo
- Joe Kramer, Rich Products
- Tiffany Galarza, ADT
- Tim Roberts, Jones Lang LaSalle
Team finalists are:
- Capitol Corridor
- Clark County, Nevada
- Collegis Education
- eLynx Technologies
- GardaWorld Security Services
- Jones Lang LaSalle
- Power Design
- Wilbur-Ellis
Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'Congratulations are in order! The passion and commitment to excellence exhibited by this year's finalists is amazing and should serve as an inspiration for the entire telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.'
The annual flagship conference for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry. With three full days of roundtables, speakers and educational sessions, AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry professionals come together to share success stories with peers, learn from industry experts, and review the latest telecom, mobility & IT management trends. This event is capped off with the annual AOTMP® industry awards presentation for business operations individuals and teams.
AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding.
