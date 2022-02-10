5WPR Expands Crisis Communications and Corporate Reputation Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their dedicated crisis communications practice, offering clients crisis preparedness, crisis response, and reputation management.

5WPR's crisis communications practice was named top 15 in the U.S. by leading B2B ratings and review platform, Clutch, in 2021. The firm has been tapped by Fortune 500s and high-growth tech companies among others to develop and improve their business continuity and crisis preparedness plans, build out crisis response playbooks, and media train executives specifically for crisis situations.

"We've recently welcomed a handful of new hires whose skills and experience in helping companies mitigate and recover from crises further bolsters our rapidly growing practice," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Companies see the value in our deep knowledge of the media landscape and extensive journalist relationships as it relates to sound crisis response strategy and execution. It's what sets 5WPR apart from others offering similar services."

Torossian has previously been named to Business Insider's List of Top Crisis Communications PR Professionals, in addition to the agency being tapped heavily throughout the coronavirus pandemic to offer crisis support to businesses across various industries.

5WPR's crisis communications practice specializes in cybersecurity risks and highly-charged cultural issues along with a broad spectrum of issues and special situations including change management, business and personal litigation, product recalls, trade disputes, environmental problems, land-use, warranty and product liability claims, executive scandals, labor issues, criminal indictments, and a variety of sensitive domestic and international political issues.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

