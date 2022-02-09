SAMBAZON Donates $1 Million in Support of the Brazilian Amazon Funds raised have gone to tens of local projects building schools and health centers and supporting infrastructure projects.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon and the leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic açai, today announced it has provided $1 million USD to date in support for açai grower communities in the Amazon Rainforest. Funds provided via self-sponsored and EcoCert Fair for Life's "Fair Trade Fund" have supported several projects, contributing to rural and urban efforts, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other community building projects, as well as training and assistance on the best practices of açaí harvesting.

In line with SAMBAZON's triple bottom line business philosophy, measuring social success includes giving back to açai growers and their communities. SAMBAZON's contributions have built and renovated schools that service the local communities where the açaí is harvested and have built and helped remodel healthcare centers, improving access to basic education and health services.

"We are honored to have reached the $1 million milestone and will continue our commitment to making a difference for açai growers and improving their communities," said Jeremy Black, SAMBAZON's co-founder. "From supporting education, healthcare, and community projects, our investments are making a difference in the lives of thousands of açaí family farmers."

A few examples of SAMBAZON's local initiatives to date include:

Education : Built and helped renovate schools including the Açaituba Early Childhood School, which was determined as the neediest community through the Fair Trade Funds socioeconomic analysis and would benefit over 100 students. Additional projects include the Alvaro Lacerda Multi-Sports Court Project in which SAMBAZON installed a computer room with internet access for students.

Healthcare: SAMBAZON also prioritizes local healthcare including the construction of a medical station in the Igarapé Amazonas in Macapá which is estimated to benefit 200 local families, giving them access to basic health services.

Infrastructure: Conducted projects including the construction of several buildings like the Massarapó Multisport Court project in the community of Barcarena, a priority location for the expansion of fair trade benefits as it's home to one of SAMBAZON's processing facility and planned region for harvest expansion. The project included the development of a community center with gym equipment, toys and a sports court for 200 local families.

SAMBAZON will continue to support projects that the harvesting communities identify as necessary to enhance their lives, including the building of schools and health centers, supporting infrastructure projects, and other community projects. To learn more about SAMBAZON and its initiatives, please visit www.sambazon.com .

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified açaí products from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON recently launched Seeding Change , a documentary highlighting mission-driven brands operating on triple-bottom-line business models and using commerce as a vehicle to create a more prosperous future for the people and the planet, similarly to how SAMBAZON uses the Delicious Powers of Açaí. All SAMBAZON products, including Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers. With the commitment to invest a percentage of local Açaí purchases back into the community, SAMBAZON has helped support education and build healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about Seeding Change and SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com .

