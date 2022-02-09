Palo Alto Networks Continues Rollout of Fourth-Generation Hardware With the PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls Protection for the smallest branch, largest data center, campus and enterprise edge with 3x better security performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), recognized as a 10- time leader in network firewalls , today announced the PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) — offering three times better security performance over the previous generations. The PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series join Palo Alto Networks other fourth-generation NGFWs to provide extraordinary protection for the data center, internet edge and campus.

The new Palo Alto Networks PA-5400 Series offers 3x the security performance and is ideal for protecting data centers and large campus locations. (PRNewswire)

"With bandwidth demands rising and attackers getting ever more sophisticated, customers' firewall demands are constantly increasing," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks. "Our fourth-generation hardware now ranges to serve all of our customers whether they are looking to protect the smallest branch or the largest data center, campus, or enterprise edge."

The PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series NGFWs deliver faster prevention and better evasive threat detection. Compared to the previous generation, the PA-5400 Series has seven times content inspection per core and up to 38 high-performance cores. The PA-3400 Series has close to four times content inspection per core and up to 19 high-performance cores.

With up to a 50% reduction in rack space usage and increased energy efficiency, these new firewalls can help make organizations' IT infrastructure more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Availability

The new NGFWs and PAN-OS® 10.2 Nebula are expected to be available in March.

More Information

See additional information on the PA-3400 and PA-5400 or join the virtual launch event starting on March 22 to learn more.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, PAN-OS, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

