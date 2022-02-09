Grammy®-Winning Global Music Superstar Pitbull to Headline Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on Saturday, March 12th The First Event Since Gateway Cancer Research and Celebrity Fight Night's 2021 Merger--And First In-Person Celebrity Fight Night Since 2019--Will Set a New Bar for Star-Studded Fundraisers

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night—the newly rebranded charity event that resulted from the 2021 merger of the Celebrity Fight Night Foundation and Gateway for Cancer Research—has announced that multi-platinum international superstar Pitbull will serve as headlining performer for the illustrious event on March 12th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are available now at http://www.gatewaycr.org/cfn.

GRAMMY Award-winning country music superstar Reba McEntire will return to her longtime role as the event's emcee, where she will oversee the presentation of awards and honors to Celebrity Fight Night founder Jimmy Walker, among others. And event organizers have confirmed additional appearances and performances from Katharine McPhee, The Tenors, The London Essentials, and Musical Director David Foster, as well as some yet-to-be-revealed surprise guests! The black-tie event will feature a cocktail reception, elegant dinner and a live auction with one-of-a-kind luxury items, and all proceeds directly fund clinical research cancer trials.

Founded by Walker in 1994, Celebrity Fight Night quickly became a must-attend annual event, securing support and endorsements from celebrities like David Foster, Reba McEntire, Andrea Bocelli, Billy Crystal, Josh Groban and more. The legendary Muhammad Ali served as the gala's guest of honor for two decades until his passing in 2016. This year, Jimmy has passed the torch to Gateway's Founding Chairman and Vice Chair, Richard J Stephenson and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, respectively, who are no strangers to organizing glamorous charitable events, having raised more than $95 Million for cancer research over Gateway's 30-year history. Celebrity Fight Night, whose work has supported a range of worthwhile causes, will now focus its firepower on defeating cancer, aiming to shape a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared.

"At Gateway for Cancer Research, it is always and only about the patient," said Richard J Stephenson. "We've long believed that when you put the patient first, success in the form of new and life-changing cancer therapies is sure to follow."

"The key to changing the face of cancer care is to be intentional in advancing innovative research and to push boundaries with the most passionate, results-driven clinician-scientists in the world," added Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson. "We do that every day at Gateway for Cancer Research. Together, the Gateway and Celebrity Fight Night organizations have raised over $185 Million for patients in need, and bringing the CFN team into the Gateway family gives me incredible hope for the future of cancer research and care."

Celebrity Fight Night Foundation—an internationally recognized philanthropic organization that generated more than $90 million in charitable funding since its founding—announced the merger with Gateway for Cancer Research last year, after the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in a cancellation of the mainstay event for the second year in a row. Gateway for Cancer Research is a global sponsor of innovative, patient-centric, clinical cancer research, and 99 cents of every dollar Gateway raises directly funds early phase cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions across the country and abroad.

For more information on the gala, and to buy tickets, visit https://www.gatewaycr.org/cfn.

About Celebrity Fight Night Foundation Celebrity Fight Night Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 by Jimmy Walker. It has gifted more than $90 million over the past 25 years, benefitting the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix as well as several other worthy charities. Its star-studded black-tie event features a cocktail reception, silent auction, elegant dinner, an exciting live auction including one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences, and an over-the-top, always unforgettable entertainment package. For more information, visit www.celebrityfightnight.org.

About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research℠ is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living with cancer to feel better and live longer as we work to end cancer as we know it. Thanks to generous underwriting, 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions across the country and abroad. Since 1991, Gateway has supported more than 190 clinical trials and funded over $95 million in breakthrough cancer research, serving over 9,000 patients. Get involved today by visiting GatewayCR.org, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/GatewayforCR and join the conversation on Twitter at @GatewayforCR and Instagram at @GatewayforCR, #BeAGateway

